If you've been an eyeing a smart watch or fitness tracker, but haven't been able to commit, Amazon's Google Pixel Watch sale will help make that decision so much easier.

Amazon is helping you get healthier this summer by offering deep discounts on both the LTE and Wi-Fi models. Both come loaded with Fitbit features, and connect effortlessly to your Google Pixel phone, Samsung Galaxy or other Android smartphone. Here's what you need to know about these top-rated smartwatch options for Android owners.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (reduced from $350)

Hey Google, what makes the Pixel Watch so great?

Amazon

What's the first thing we like about Google Pixel Watches? For starters, they're fully compatible with Android smartphones. This is an important point -- the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are not fully Android-compatible.

Google Pixel Watches are designed to keep you both fit and connected on the go. Using Fitbit technology, Google Pixel tracks heart rate, calories burned and activity. It also gives insights into the quality of your sleep (and how you can get more).

Though it's not completely waterproof -- serious divers should take a look at the Tissot Seastar 2000 ($733) -- Google Pixel Watch is water resistant (up to 50 meters) and sweat proof.

The watch comes in five different face and band options. It's iconic sleek, round face makes it a stylish accessory you can wear anytime.

The Google Pixel Watch comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled versions. The Wi-Fi version ($300) keeps you connected to all your incoming communication, but it requires an available Wi-Fi network or a mobile device within close range.

The LTE Google Pixel Watch keeps you connected to all your text messages and emails whether or not you're logged into a wireless network or piggybacking off your mobile device's wireless network. The LTE model is slightly more expensive, currently on sale on Amazon for $330, reduced from $400.

Shop more Google products on sale on Amazon

Now that you've got your fitness tracking up to speed with your new Google Pixel Watch, you won't want to miss out on Amazon's (going fast) sale on more Google products designed to keep you connected wherever you are.

Google Buds Pro Noise-Cancelling Ear Buds

Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro earbuds feature active noise cancelling, which adapts to your ear to block out outside noises so the only sound you hear is the tunes on your playlist. Pixel Buds battery life gives up to 11 hours of listening time, 31 hours with the charging case.

If you want excellent sound, but don't totally want to tune the world out, transparency mode keeps you aware of your surroundings (great for runners or walkers who want to keep themselves aware of traffic) while giving you pitch-perfect sound.

You can easily switch between compatible devices for a seamless transition between music, calls and asking a question only Google can answer. Buds come in four different colors, charcoal, coral, fog and lemongrass.

Google Buds Pro Ear Buds, $160 (reduced from $200)

Google Pixel Stand Fast Wireless Charger

Amazon

Charge while your Pixel phone is in use with Google's fast stand-up wireless charger. The nearly silent fan keeps your phone cool while simultaneously using and charging your Pixel. Pixel Stand keeps your phone in the perfect position for video calls that come in while you're charging your phone. Rated 4.5 stars.

Google Pixel Stand Fast Wireless Charger, $70 (reduced from $80)

