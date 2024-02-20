Hoka

Whether you've never tried a pair of thick-soled Hoka kicks or you're already a devoted fan, now is the best time to grab a new pair of running shoes, thanks to these post-Presidents Day deals we found on the top-rated sneakers. One of the best Hoka deals we've seen is on the Clifton 8, a daily trainer optimized for shock absorption and comfort. A pair of these everyday running shoes would normally cost you $140, but this deal has cut the price to just $112.

Famous for its thick, cushy soles, Hoka rivals Nike for some of the most comfortable shoes you can wear for running, walking, hiking or whatever else you do. And the Clifton 8 is one of the most balanced Hoka pairs to date, making this running shoe just as suitable as a gym shoe or walking shoe.

It features the signature Hoka cushioning but with a lighter, more responsive midsole, so you get a bit more lift from every step. The extended heel crash pad provides added shock absorption without added weight.

Overall, it's not as bulky as some of the brand's other designs but still gives you the support and comfort you're looking for in a Hoka. For runners, it's a solid daily trainer with just enough traction for the occasional off-road run.

Both women's and men's sizes start at $112 (reduced from $140). But these shoes are flying off the shelves, so act fast to make sure you can get a pair in your size.

