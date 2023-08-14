Getty Images

Hailed one of the most "intriguing" prospects of the 2023 NFL Draft Class, Texas alum Bijan Robinson joins 2022 rookie running back Tyler Allgeier on the Atlanta Falcons, with potential to become one of the most explosive and versatile backs in the league.

For the past three years, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has been loading up his roster with key targets for quarterback Desmond Ridder. Falcons fans have endured a six-year playoff drought. This year could be the year the team sees the postseason. Fans will need to get their gear on, before the regular season starts and player jerseys are harder to come by.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant may be known for his surly (and often hilarious) social media smackdowns, but the Texas alum immediately took to Twitter after the Falcons drafted Robinson to kindly celebrate the event.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith raised eyebrows by drafting Robinson so high, as he is the first running back drafted in the top 10 since Saquon Barkley in 2018. But Smith calls Robinson "more than a running back," which might explain his high draft number.

Bijan Robinson NFL first round rookie jersey

Fanatics

Lock into the 2023 NFL season with Robison's first round draft pick jersey, designed to keep you comfortable throughout the game. Featuring hem slits and mesh side panels for breathability, this Fanatics top-of-the-line jersey is sure to sell out. Get yours before it does.

Bijan Robinson Nike 2023 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey, $98 (reduced from $130)

Shop more Atlanta Falcons fan gear and merch

Get your Falcons water bottle: Atlanta Falcons Wordmark Chill water bottle, $28



Related Content on CBS Sports: