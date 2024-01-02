The Plunge

If there's one word that should be on every 2024 mood board or list of 2024 resolutions, that word is recovery. This year is all about self care, and that means fitness doesn't stop at the gym. Fitness and self care in 2024 means taking the time to recover from that killer workout you just completed. Professional athletes like Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who reportedly spends close to $1 million per year on recovery, have long-since used strategic post-workout practices to up their game. But recovery isn't just for the pros.

One of the top fitness recovery trends of 2023 was the cold plunge. At-home cold plunges, like the top-selling cold plunge Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just gifted the Rams O-Line for Christmas, mean anyone (that means you) can recover like a Super Bowl champion.

The Plunge: The cold plunge Matthew Stafford gifted the Rams

Pro athletes are known for giving teammates lavish gifts, from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes' electric golf carts to Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani gifting teammate Joe Kelly's wife, Ashley, a Porsche (Ashley campaigned heavily for the MLB two-way superstar to come to the Dodgers from the Los Angeles Angels). Stafford did not disappoint when choosing the Plunge cold plunge for the Rams O-Line.

The Plunge (61 inches long x 43 inches deep with chiller) is a sleek indoor or outdoor tub that features powerful cooling, filtration and sanitation giving you a cool and clean plunge. This cold plunge requires no plumbing, easily fills with a hose and reaches a maximum low temperature of 39 degrees F.

The Plunge offers free in-home delivery, a cell phone holder, a skimmer net and an insulated spa cover. It even comes with a rubber ducky.

This is a top-of-the-line cold plunge sure to last year for seasons to come. A stylish recovery option, the Plunge will fit with any indoor or even outdoor aesthetic. We like that no plumbing is required, save for a hose or water source, and that the filtration system keeps the water clean.

Top features of The Plunge:

This tub features circular filtration that keeps water clean and cold.

It features an underwater light.

Featuring solid construction, this durable cold plunge is built to last.

Delivery and installation are included with purchase.

The Plunge earns 4.5 stars from evangelical buyers.

Did we mention the rubber duck?

The Plunge is currently on sale for $4,490, reduced from $4.900.

For his teammates, Stafford gifted The Plunge XL, which is recommended for users over 6 feet tall. Also on sale, The Plunge XL is currently priced at $6,290, reduced from $6,900.

More affordable cold plunges for 2024

We love the Plunge as much as the next NFL star, but if the price of the Plunge is sending a chill down your 2024 budget goals, there are still plenty of terrific alternatives that will help you recover like an NFL star.

Best Plunge alternative: Polar Recovery Ice Bath

Amazon

Polar Ice Bath is a terrific alternative to Plunge. It's both affordable and a great assist in you achieving those 2024 recovery goals.

This portable, easy-to-move cold plunge features removable legs and a protective cover included with purchase. Measuring 30 inches by 27 inches, this tub is easy to clean and won't take up too much space. Suitable for users up to 6 feet 7 inches tall, this tub keeps contents cool up to 10 days (with the lid on).

Top features of the Polar Ice Bath:

Unlike other cold plunges, this tub is easy to move.

The water only needs to be changed every 10 days.

The inner lining is easy to clean and maintain.

Water is easily drained through an included tap.

The inflatable ring around the top adds comfort while you recover.

The Cold Pod

Amazon

An Amazon top-seller, the Cold Pod plunge bath (29.5 inches by 29.5 inches x 29.5 inches) comes in both regular and extra-large sizing (35.5 x 35.5 x 30) to accommodate taller users who want a comfortable fit. Engineered to be durable, the Cold Pod is made from waterproof, tear-proof materials.

The Cold Pod is now on sale at Amazon for $130 reduced from $189.

Why we like the Cold Pod plunge bath:

The Cold Pod needs little installation and is easily moved.

This plunge features a simple drainage system that makes rinsing and draining the tub easy.

This plunge bath comes with a lid, which means water needs to be changed only every four weeks.

Clean water is best achieved when a UV purifier or water stabilizer is used with the Cold Pod.

For taller users up to 6 feet 9 inches tall, try the Cold Pod XL, not on sale at Amazon for $155, reduced from $230