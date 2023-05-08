One of the best things about the NBA Playoffs (aside from the basketball, of course) is the players' shoe game. With the world watching, NBA heavyweights, like LeBron and Steph, often use the playoffs as the perfect platform to drop (or tease) their latest shoe drops.

King James never misses a media moment, and he's used this year's playoffs to showcase his latest Nike collab, the LeBron XX, and its companion shoe, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen. Good news: we've got the scoop on what shoes LeBron has been using in the playoffs -- and more importantly, how to get yours.

Big price drop! Nike Lebron 20 XX Men's Basketball Shoe, $198 (marked down from $265 on select colorways)

Just dropped: Nike Lebron 20 XX Men's Basketball Shoe Multi-Color/Multi-Color, Size 10.5-12 (starting at $212)

10 cool colorways available: Nike Lebron 19 Low Basketball Shoes (from $111)

What Shoes Is LeBron Wearing In The 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The Warriors/Lakers matchup is proving a championship-worthy series, as LeBron and Steph Curry go head-to-head. Giants on the court, Curry and James are also playmakers in business. LeBron has been known to drop or tease new releases from Nike during the playoffs. This year, he showcased the LeBron XX and the LeBron NXXT Gen. Both are flying off the shelves but are still available in most sizes.

Nike LeBron NXXT Gen

Nike

For months, LeBron has been wearing the LeBron NXXT Gen in anticipation of the release of the LeBron XX. For Game 3 of Round 1 of the playoff series versus the Memphis Grizzlies, 'Bron wore an all-white pair of the LeBron NXXT Gen. The sole is a map of Akron, Ohio, where he grew up. The low-cut shoe is lighter than the LeBron XX and lower to the ground, specifically designed to up your game on and off the court.

Available in five cool colorways, including the (almost) all-white LeBron wore in Game 3 vs. Memphis.

Nike LeBron NXXT Gen ($160)

Nike LeBron XX

Nike

Though LeBron has stuck to the LeBron NXXT Gen for much of the playoffs, we'd be remiss not to mention the just-dropped LeBron XX. The modern, low-to-the-ground design is infinitely comfortable and supportive. One of LeBron's sleekest sneakers, it's designed to give versatility on and off the court. 12 colorways available.

Nike LeBron XX ($200)

Nike Zoom LeBron 2s

Nike

LeBron James fans and sneakerheads alike were curious why he chose the Nike Zoom LeBron 2s to wear in Game 6 of the Lakers/Grizzlies Round 1 series. The shoe, first released in 2004, has gained somewhat of a cult following since its release. A retro version was released on October 25, 2022. Ever the businessman, James wore a black-and-white version of the Zoom LeBron 2s during the game, seemingly to boost sales of the retro shoe.

It seems to have worked. We'll put the black-and-white version LeBron himself wore in the too-hard-to-find (and too hard to pay for) category. Instead, we suggest the gold Zoom LeBron 2s "Maccabi." The sale price is a total win.

Nike LeBron 2 "Maccabi" $148 (on sale from $210)

Nike Zoom LeBron 3, $130 (on sale from $185)

LeBron became the first athlete-billionaire currently playing, largely because of his 20-year partnership with Nike. 'Bron's shoes are synonymous with quality, style and the latest technology. Fans love the "Easter eggs," the personal touches specific to James himself.

Just In: LeBron Witness 7

Nike

The lightest LeBron model, this shoe still features "bankable" support, thanks to full-length Air Max cushioning. The 10 killer colorways make it exceptionally challenging to choose just one. MVP Award to you if you can.

LeBron Witness 7 ($105)

Going fast: LeBron Soldier 14, $120 (on sale from $140)

Bold style: Nike LeBron IX, $162 (on sale from $230)

Now that you've got your shoes in the bag, complete the look with the best LeBron-inspired gear.

Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Nike

One of the most iconic teams in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers always put on a show. LeBron James just might be one of the few athletes bigger than the team.

Street Style: Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve T-Shirt ($42)

Lakers hoodie (men): Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition ($95)

Lakers hoodie (women): Women's Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition Hoodie ($75)

No. 6 Lakers Jersey: Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition ($120)

