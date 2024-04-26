Troy Fautanu #55 of the Washington Huskies looks on before the 2024 CFP National Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, TX. The Michigan Wolverines won 34-13. Alika Jenner / Getty Images

Reigning NFL Man of the Year award winner Walter Peyton announced the No. 1 pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight, Troy Fautanu. The University of Washington's left tackle and 2023 Power Player of the Year will bring his versatility to the Steeler's offensive line in the upcoming 2024 NFL Season. A lifelong Steelers fan, Fautanu is sure to be a great fit on the team.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

This year's NFL Draft will take place April 25-27, 2024. The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. All times Eastern.

Round 1 : Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m.

: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. Rounds 2-3 : Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. (noon)

2024 NFL Draft: Top picks

The Chicago Bears have the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Seven of the last nine first-overall picks have been quarterbacks. USC quarterback Caleb Williams' name has been bandied about as the probable top pick this year. continuing the trend of teams using their top pick to draft a quarterback. The 2024 draft class also includes quarterbacks Drake Maye (UNC), Jayden Daniels (LSU) and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), all expected to be chosen in the first round of the draft. Top receivers in this year's class include Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers (LSU) and Rome Odunze (Washington).