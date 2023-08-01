Getty Images

At long last, the 2023 NFL season is (almost) here. The pre-season kicks off Thursday August 10th at 7 p.m. EDT when the New England Patriots host the Houston Texans. If you're a purist, the regular season doesn't begin until Sept. 7 when the Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the first "Thursday Night Football" match up of the season. Either way, it's time to get organized to host an NFL watch party.

Hosting an NFL watch party shouldn't stress you out. Mahomes, Kelce (x2), OBJ, Jalen Hurts and a black and silver-clad Jimmy G. are providing the entertainment. All you have to do is deliver a great viewing experience, plus some terrific eats and drinks. We're here to help.

Oh, and what time should be stop by? We hate to miss kick off.

How to throw an NFL watch party



If the words "host a party" send you into a festive tailspin that you leaves you dreading the potential anxiety and unforeseen labor that can go into throwing a party (not to mention the cost), you are not alone. According to a survey conducted on behalf of BJ's Wholesale Club, in attempts to get to the root of what makes a good party, guest and host, 71% of respondents described hosting a party as "stressful." That's relatable, but we think party throwing, especially a party focused on watching our favorite team shine, should be anything but.

Survey respondents hosted an average of seven parties per year and stated the number one thing a host can do to ruin a party is wait too long to serve food and drinks – and not have enough. Respondents also didn't like hosts who drink too much themselves, clean too early and force guests to mingle.

Now that we know guests like ample food and beverages and a host who doesn't spend their day at the bar, let's take the stress out of hosting. That starts with getting organized.

NFL watch party to-do list:

Pick a date and make a guest list. When inviting guests to watch an NFL game, consider your TV-viewing space. You want all your guests to be comfortable and have a good view of the TV. Consider adding a few extra folding chairs to your space -- they're relatively inexpensive at Amazon. Three weeks before, send an invite. We like Evite for a great selection of NFL-themed invites. Facebook is a good option too, but only if your guests all use the platform. Set a RSVP date that provides enough time for you plan for ample food and drinks Three weeks before, plan your menu. Keep things simple. Think chili guests can help themselves out of a Crock-Pot, or killer grilled meats you can prep ahead of time. Delivered pizza is a great option too -- many places will take an advanced order for game day. Go heavy on snacks, cocktails (and mocktails) and foods that don't take you away from the game for too long. Two weeks before: Order football-themed décor. A little goes a long way, but helps set the tone. Amazon's a great place to find inexpensive decorations. One week before: Send a final RSVP reminder to those who have yet to respond. (Evite can do this automatically when you set up the invite.) Day before: Shop for drinks (provide non-alcoholic options as well) and food. Prep any appetizers or dips you can ahead of time. If you don't have time to visit the supermarket, consider having Amazon Fresh, Walmart+ or Instacart deliver. Morning of: Set up décor, prep any food that remains, buy ice (you can never have enough ice), set up food and get your TV set up and tuned to the right channel. Then, wait for your guests to arrive and enjoy.

Samsung "The Frame" TV

Amazon

Part work of art, part top-quality sports-viewing TV, the Samsung "The Frame" TV remains a favorite with NFL fans -- and our readers -- from one season to the next. Not only does The Frame feature a built-in motion sensor that displays photos and art on the TV when not in use, turning your living room into a technically-advanced museum, it features a matte display that eliminates glare from the screen regardless of the viewing angle. That means there's no bad angles and no missed plays at your NFL viewing party.

"The Frame" also features a slim-fit wall mount, which allows the TV to hang flush with the wall. And the one cord set up means your TV remains more piece of art than a clunky box with cables hanging down.

Weber Spirit S-315 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Amazon

Weber's 4.7-star-rated gas grill is ideal for entertaining a game day crowd. It features convenient side tables for serving platters and sauces, while grilling tools hang from specialized tool hooks. The grill is constructed from sleek and easy to clean stainless steel, while the cooking grates are made from porcelain-enamel cast-iron. Durable, easy to clean and heat-retaining, this grill is designed for the perfect sear.

Three stainless steel burners with 32,000 BTU per hour input create even heat throughout the entire cooking space. We like the warming rack, which offers extra space to keep dogs and buns warm while burgers and ribs easy into the perfect temperature.

This grill also features flavorizer bars that catch drippings and enhance that smoky flavor of your food while protecting burners from extra grease.

Weber Spirit S-315 Liquid Propane Gas Grill, $699 (reduced from $850)

Throw these meats on the grill for the perfect gameday meal

NFL Themed Tableware Set

Amazon

What's a theme party with football theme décor? This party pack serves 25 and includes: 9-inch paper dinner plates, 7-inch paper dessert plates, 9-ounce cups, 3-ply 6.5" x 6.5" folded paper napkins, a 54" x 108" disposable plastic tablecloth and paper banner. Rated 4.5 stars.

NFL Themed Tableware set (serves 25 guests), $19 (reduced from $29)

NFL Team-Themed Barware

Fanatics

Fanatics' NFL team-themed rocks glasses come in a set of two, with a silicon grip on each glass to avoid slipping or condensation under your grip. Each officially-licensed glass displays a three-dimensional metal team emblem. These officially licensed glasses hold approximately 14 ounces. Click on the link to find your team.

NFL Team-Themed Rocks Glass with Silicone Grip (set of 2), from $18

Charcuterie Board

Amazon

NFL viewing parties are really about two things: football and snacks. When it comes to the latter, we love this large charcuterie board for putting out a spread.

This 16-inch road board features a pull out try filled with cheese cutters and serving utensils. The board is easy to clean and will be a total win with your guests this season. Rated 4.7 stars.

Large round charcuterie board set (16 inches round), $55 after coupon (reduced from $58)

