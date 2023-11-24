Amazon

LeBron James is a fan of Hyperice's Normatec compression boots and takes his (custom) pair on the road after noticing how much better his legs felt after use. If it's good enough for a four-time NBA champ, compression recovery boots are good enough for us--especially when they're on sale for Black Friday. This MVP-worthy Black Friday deal slashes $100 off the price of the Hyperice Normatec 3, the latest compression boots from one of the leading brands in sports recovery.

While we've found tons of great massage gun deals and other Black Friday deals for sports fans, this chance to get a pair of top-rated compression boots at a deep discount is one of our favorites. They make a great Christmas gift for the athlete in your life.

Get LeBron's recovery boots for $100 off at Amazon

Amazon

Hyperice Normatec 3 uses seven compression levels and the brand's patented Pulse technology to deliver precise treatment. Normatec 3 is lightweight and features Bluetooth connectivity that unlocks more features. Easy to use, simply zip up each boot, power up and relax.

Amazon has dropped the price on these 4.6-star rated compression recovery boots to just $699 (reduced from $799). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this 4.6-star-rated leg massager.

These boots are even FSA/HSA approved so you can save twice -- once on Black Friday and again by using your tax-advantaged FSA or HSA to buy them.

What we like about the Hyperice Normatec 3:

7 compression levels deliver customized pressure based on your needs.

5 overlapping zones can provide a full leg massage or targeted recovery.

Minimal setup is required so you can just zip up and turn them on.

Save 20% on the Hyperice Normatec Go for Black Friday

Amazon

If $699 is still a little too pricey, you can get Hyperice quality in a smaller, more portable (and more affordable) calf wrap. The Hyperice Normatec Go uses the same science that powers all of Normatec's products. The compact sleeve is made specifically for your calves and are TSA approved so you can wear them on your flight to avoid the inevitable inflammation that comes with flying.

Regularly listed at $399, you can get the top-rated calf compression sleeves for just $319 during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

What we like about the Hyperice Normatec Go:

Its compact design is easy to travel with.

HyperSync lets you sync these with other Hyperice wearables for a synchronized massage.

The convenient, portable design has no hoses or separate controls to deal with.

Why does LeBron James use compression boots?

In 2011, LeBron wanted to up his recovery in hopes of increasing his game (even further). His longtime trainer Mike Mancias turned him on to dual leg compression recovery boots, in particular the on-sale Hyperice Normatec 3. Made specifically for LeBron, the boots resulted in an increase in performance and flexibility after use.

He's not the only one. Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and PGA golfer Rory McIlroy are all officially team Hyperice after trying out the high-tech recovery system. No matter what sport moves you, these compression boots are one of the best ways to recover after and ensure you're ready to perform your best in every game or training session.

Related content on CBS Sports