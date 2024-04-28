Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of the most hyped players in the 2024 NFL Draft class. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner didn't have to wait long to hear his name called, as he went to the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick. Daniels blossomed as a passer during his two seasons in Baton Rouge and has dynamic playmaking ability as a runner. The Commanders have been searching for a true franchise quarterback for over two decades and new head coach Dan Quinn may have found his man in Daniels. Get your Jayden Daniels Commanders jersey now at Fanatics.

Daniels, a former four-star quarterback recruit, spent the first three seasons of his career at Arizona State. He was outstanding as a true freshman throwing for 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns, and two interceptions, and rushing for 355 yards and three scores on the ground. He struggled with inconsistency at times during his final two seasons in Tempe, but blossomed into an electrifying playmaker at LSU. In 2023, Daniels was a force, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions, and rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 23-year-old now joins a Commanders roster that features a clear No. 1 wide receiver in Terry McLaurin. He'll also have former first-round pick Jahan Dotson and veteran tight end Zach Ertz at his disposal as he makes the step to the next level. It's another reset for the Commanders but fans will be eager to get their hands on Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders jerseys now at Fanatics.

Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders Nike Game Jersey - Maroon

Fanatics

Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy with the LSU Tigers after a season where he accounted for 4,946 yards and 50 total touchdowns and now he'll be the franchise cornerstone for new head coach Dan Quinn.

The jersey is available for pre-order at Fanatics for $129.99.

Why we like the new Jayden Daniels maroon Washington Commanders jersey:

The lightweight jersey has heat-sealed name, numbers and team details.