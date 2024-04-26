The 2024 NFL Draft began on Thursday night in Detroit and the Los Angeles Chargers made protecting Justin Herbert a priority by spending the No. 5 overall pick on Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt. A three-year starter for the Irish, Alt has incredible length at 6-foot-9 and 321 pounds and he's renowned for his ability to anchor as a pass protector. In a draft where quarterbacks and wide receivers dominated early, this was a prudent move by new head coach Jim Harbaugh and you can show the trenches some love by ordering your Joe Alt Chargers jersey now at Fanatics.

In his three years as a starter in South Bend, Alt's Irish won 30 games and he was a lynchpin in all three seasons. He played in 13 games as a freshman and started the final eight at left tackle in 2021. Then he started all 13 games and earned first-team All-American honors in 2022. He followed that up by starting 12 more games and earning first-team All-American honors again in 2023.

Now he'll join a Chargers roster that is hoping to quickly rebound with Herbert established at quarterback and Harbaugh quickly creating a winning culture. Alt will also be blocking for former Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who both joined the Chargers this offseason. Now Alt will be expected to protect Herbert's blindside for the next decade and you can order your Los Angeles Chargers Joe Alt jersey now.

Joe Alt Los Angeles Chargers Nike Game Jersey - Powder Blue

Fanatics

The first offensive lineman off the board, Joe Alt continues the rich tradition of Notre Dame producing high-quality offensive linemen and now he'll protect Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's blindside.

The jersey is available for pre-order at Fanatics for $129.99

Why we like the new Joe Alt powder blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey:

The lightweight jersey has heat-sealed name, numbers and team details.

Designed for everyday movement, this official jersey has a loose fit and features mesh side panels for added ventilation as you celebrate every big play by Joe Alt this season.





