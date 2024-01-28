Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

After today's victory, the Kansas City Chiefs are officially Super Bowl bound (again).

Chiefs Kingdom knows that Pat Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid weren't "put on the map" by Taylor Swift's Kelce era. Two Super Bowl championships in the past four years means this team was always on the map. Now the team is just one game away from taking home its third trophy in five years.

Rooting for a top-tier team demands top-tier fan gear. Keep reading for the best Chiefs fan gear you'll need to gear up for the Super Bowl, including the T-shirt you saw Kansas City Chiefs players wearing after today's game.

Kansas City Chiefs Nike AFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt

Fanatics

Tune in to the big game repping the Chief's AFC championship victory and channel some championship-winning energy. The bold Chiefs graphics on the soft all-cotton Nike shirt -- the same one you saw worn today by the Kansas City Chiefs following the game -- make this the perfect keepsake of today's win.

Buy it now and you can have this championship T-shirt delivered in time for the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes Jersey

Fanatics

Whether the team wins the Super Bowl or not, being a Kansas City Chiefs fan never goes out of style. That means investing in a top-quality player jersey will serve you well for years to come.

Made for breathability and comfort, a Chiefs player jersey features bold Chiefs logos, the player's name and number and an official NFL shield at the chest. Quarterback Pat Mahomes' No. 15 player jersey was the fourth best-selling NFL jersey of the 2023 season. The only thing more durable than Mahomes' 10-year contract with the Chiefs, is his Nike player jersey. Nike's high-performance, high-quality player jerseys are available at Fanatics starting at $130.

Shop more popular Kansas City Chiefs jerseys

Nike Pegasus 40, Kansas City Chiefs Edition



Nike

Express your fandom from your head to your toes with a pair of Kansas City Chiefs sneakers.

We love the Nike Kansas City Chiefs Pegasus 40. Technically a running shoe, the advanced cushioning in the forefront and the heel means your dogs won't start barking no matter how long you stand and cheer. And the Chief's colorway? *chef's kiss*

Kansas City Chiefs Wear by Erin Andrews Bomber Full-Zip Jacket

Fanatics

While Chiefs games saw increased ratings due to in-stadium appearances by Taylor Swift, fan gear brands like Wear by Erin Andrews also saw a jump in sales thanks to Swift sporting their Chiefs gear to games. It's no surprise that whatever Taylor wears to a Chiefs game quickly sells out.

This machine-washable, mid-weight Chiefs jacket has a 100% nylon body and a 100% polyester lining. The ribbing is 95% polyester, 5% spandex.

Shop more popular Chiefs fan gear