It's tough to image a bigger name in top-tier headphones than Bose. There are plenty of Bose deals at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day, so if you want to seriously upgrade your sound game, today is the day to do it. (Literally, today -- that's when these deals end.)

Right now, the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199 at Amazon -- a discount of $130 from the list price. That's a huge deal -- but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get it.

Plus, the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones are over 20% off. That's a savings of $80 on the headphones pro athletes like Pat Mahomes and Aliyah Boston use to stay focused pre-game and to lock in at the gym.

If it's good enough for the pros, it's good enough for us. Lock into this big last-minute Prime Day deal on Bose.

Bose Quiet Comfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

While we're talking sound, Bose's Quiet Comfort 45 headphones are also on sale for Prime Day (which ends in a few shorts hours, btw). They feature unparalleled depth and fullness, while maintaining a balanced sound at any volume level.

Bose also offers personalized sound with Adjustable EQ, which allows you to set the bass, mid-range and treble levels to your personal preferences or choose from one of several preset options.

A single charge gives up to 22 hours of battery life and a quick 15-minute charge gives three hours of charge when you're on the move.

Available in white, black, blue and grey.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $199 with Prime (reduced $329)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Also still on sale for Prime Day: Bose's next-generation wireless, Bluetooth, noise cancelling earbuds offer personalized sound and fit. Noise cancellation is not one-size-fits-all, its immersive sound and noise cancellation adapts to the environment around you. And a comfortable fit all day is ensured with three pairs of ear tips and custom stability bands from which to choose, giving each wearer the best fit.

Listen for up to six hours from a single charge and charge in Quiet Comfort Earbuds II portable charging case, which fit in your back pocket, purse or bag. Voice prompts alert you when your battery is getting low and a 20-minute quick-charge delivers up to two hours of sound.

A standout feature of these buds is its Bluetooth 5.3 capability, which keeps a strong continuous connection as long as you're within 30 feet of the paired device.

Available in black, grey, stone and blue.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. $249 (reduced from $299)

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose 700 headphones features 11 levels of active noise cancellation (ANC) and feature clear crisp sound for listening to everything from gym playlists to podcasts. These over-hear headphones deliver fully balanced sound with deep bass at every volume level.

Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant are easily accessed without reaching for your phone and the lightweight design guarantees the perfect fit. Get up to 20 hours of battery life from a single charge.

A terrific choice for users who want big, rich sound, or those who find the fit of Apple AirPods uncomfortable, Bose's over-ear headphones provide the ultimate sound for anyone on-the-go. That's you.

Available in white and black. Rated 4.5 stars.

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $299 (reduced from $379)

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Bose's Sound Link Revolve + is designed to deliver true 360 degree sound and plays louder and deeper with longer battery life than SoundLInk Revolve II.The rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivers up to 17 hours of sound from a single charge.

A durable and portable speaker that is dust and water resistant (IP55 rating), you won't worry about this speak by the pool or outside. The flexible fabric handles makes this easy to take anywhere and the built-in microphone helps you take calls and access your mobile device's default voice assistant directly from the speaker.

Reviewers stated they were "blown away" by SoundLink Revolve +, with others lauding the speaker's quality and sound.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $199 with Prime (reduced from $329)

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

A great small portable speaker Bose's SoundLink Micro Speaker (1.4 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches) easily attaches to a bike handle or fits in your bag for a day at the beach or outdoor workout. A small, powerful speaker, it's also waterproof and produces loud clear sound with rich deep bass.

This speaker features a powerful lithium-ion battery that delivers up to six hours of sound from a single charge. It also features an integrated microphone, allowing you to take calls directly from the speaker.

This portable speaker comes with a tear-resistant strap, which easily secures the speaker to a backpack, bike or beach cooler.

Available in black, light blue, dark blue and white.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (reduced from $119)





