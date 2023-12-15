Amazon

Next to compression boots and massage guns, vibration platforms are one of the best-kept secrets in workout recovery. Sitting, standing or lying on a vibration platform can strengthen bones and joints, improve balance and promote better circulation, according to research published in Clinical Physiology and Functional Imaging and in the Journal of Disability and Rehabilitation.

So if you're ready to take your workout and your recovery to the next level, now is the best time to do so with this $50 off Amazon holiday deal we found on the 4.6-star-rated LifePro vibration plate.

The LifePro vibration platform comes with 99 speed settings and a range of intensity settings so you can find the right settings for your needs.

Use it as a foot massager while sitting on the couch or keep it in your office to improve circulation while working at your desk. One Amazon reviewer loved that the vibration plate "provides a great full-body-massage feeling while using it."

You can also use this vibration plate as a workout enhancer. Doing pushups, squats, crunches and other basic exercises on the vibrating plate makes your muscles work that much harder to maintain balance so you get a little more out of each rep.

"If you want a workout experience that's like dancing at a disco while building muscles, the LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is your personal fitness dance floor," said one reviewer.

The beginner-friendly vibration plate comes with a detailed manual and access to free online videos. So even if you've never set foot on one of these things before, you'll have all the resources you need to get started and make the most out of your new vibration plate. (Amazon reviewers agree it's easy to use.)

Get the LifePro vibration plate for your home gym or as a thoughtful last-minute gift while it's on sale at Amazon for $150 (reduced from $200)

Why we like the LifePro vibration plate:

It features 99 speed settings so you can customize your workout or recovery.

With a maximum amplitude of 10 mm, the plate offers a powerful massage for your feet and legs.

This vibration plate comes with two loop bands for balance and upper body strength-training, plus four resistance bands to level up your lower body workout.

A remote control makes it easy to adjust the speed and intensity of the vibration plate as you go.

