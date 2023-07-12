If there's anything that life has taught us lately, it's that you can never be too prepared for just about anything. And despite all the frenzy around Prime Day deals on big purchases like Bowflex and Peloton, Amazon is also offering simple deals on safety products we love, like LifeStraw.
What looks like a little straw can actually keep you from getting sick while traveling, camping, even on a local hike. (Thus the name LifeStraw). It's not expensive, takes up almost no space and can (and should) be kept in your car, house and travel gear.
Of course we're digging (and shopping) all the huge Prime Day fitness deals Amazon is serving our way, but we're also taking advantage of 40% off LifeStraw. We're stocking up and (not to be bossy) but you should, too.Stock up on Life Straw at Amazon
We're about to go full parent-mode here. LifeStraw, especially at 40% off, is a no-brainer product everyone should have.
If you're new to LifeStraw, here's what it does.
- LifeStraw Removes bacteria and parasites from water using a microfiltration membrane inside the Life Straw, which removes 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, including E.Coli and Salmonelia.
- LifeStraw also removes 99.999% of waterborne parasites, including Giardia and Cryptosporidium.
- It removes micro-plastics down to 1 micron and reduces turbidity down to .2 microns
- LifeStraw provides 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of clean and safe drinking water when properly used and maintained.
- Dimensions: 8.66"L x 0.98"W x 0.98"H
Whether you love to hike or travel, keeping a LifeStraw in your car, bag and backpack will give you the confidence to know you can find clean drinking water anywhere you go.
LifeStraw is a 4.8-star reviewed water purifier, which verified buyers saying is "good for hiking and sickness prevention while traveling" while others comment on its "nearly perfect design."
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (1-pack), $12 (reduced from $20)$12 at Amazon
LifeStraw also offers its Peak series, which features an enhanced flow rate and easy grip design. It's tougher and leak proof and helps block any sand and dirt that clog the filter. It has an unlimited shelf life, making it the perfect choice for travelers or hikers who want the peace of mind of knowing they'll always have access to clean drinking water.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Peak Series (1-pack), $17 (reduced from $25)$17 at Amazon
Since we activated parent-mode just a few sentences ago, we'll suggest now is a great time stock up on LifeStraw and buy multi-packs to share with family members and add a LifeStraw to your car, home emergency kit or travel gear.
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (2-pack), $35 (reduced from $40)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (5-pack), $80
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Peak Series (2-pack), $44
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Peak Solo, $26 (reduced from $30)
The best Amazon Prime sports and fitness deals in 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is winding down (Prime Day ends at midnight PDT, June 12) is one of the biggest sales events of the year.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top sports and fitness brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, ETOnline and ComicBook.com.
