Messi-mania has arrived stateside and has exceeded even the wildest of imaginations. The Argentinian legend landed in Miami in early July to plenty of fanfare off the field. He's been sensational on the pitch, scoring a whopping nine goals and leading his new MLS club, Inter Miami, to six wins in the 2023 Leagues Cup and a berth against Nashville SC in the championship match. Lionel Messi gear is flying off the shelves and one of the most popular items has been the GOAT T-shirt that celebrates the player many believe is the great of all-time. Messi's next game is just around the corner and you can get the Lionel Messi Inter Miami GOAT T-shirt right here.

Messi came to Inter Miami as one of the most successful soccer players in the world. He's been a legendary player for Argentina's national team, culminating that experience with a 2022 World Cup title. He also is one of Barcelona's most decorated club players and most recently played for PSG. Heading into the home stretch of his career, the 36-year old signed a deal that would pay him up to $150 million for two-plus seasons with Inter Miami. That's on top of a mountain of bonuses and endorsement deals that will help him cash in on his efforts to lift Inter Miami to a title and raise the overall profile of MLS. Buy Messi Inter Miami GOAT shirt here now.

The arrival of Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets has been an instant jolt for Inter Miami. The club hasn't played a regular season MLS game with Messi yet, but their success in the Leagues Cup with their newfound star power bodes well for their chances to quickly exit the cellar of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and make a run at the playoffs as soon as this season. Their regular season is currently scheduled to resume on Aug. 26.

Before that time, however, Inter Miami will have a chance to pick up two pieces of hardware. They are already through to the Leagues Cup Final and semifinalists in the U.S. Open Cup, which will resume on Aug. 23 against Cincinnati and will be streamed on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

