Lionel Messi has made an immediate impact since joining Inter Miami and soccer fans everywhere are watching his dominant run. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net in his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup and scored twice to elevate his new club to a 4-0 victory against Atlanta United. Now, the countdown is on for Messi to make his MLS debut, which will take place on August 20 at home against Charlotte FC.

Inter Miami fans are ecstatic that Messi is making an immediate impact given their team is at the bottom of the MLS East standings. Perhaps it's no surprise, given the Argentine's kicks off his MLS career with an impressive resume. He recorded 672 goals and 269 assists in 778 appearances for Barcelona and had 16 goals and 16 assists in one season with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi has also found success on the international stage and is coming off of a thrilling World Cup victory with Argentina in which he scored seven goals for his home country.

Messi is a two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner -- claiming that both in 2022 and in 2014 when Argentina finished second.

His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners Beckham and Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping for a major impact for the struggling club. Inter Miami are last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 18 points. However, with the playoffs not until October, the arrival of Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets could be enough to boost the club into the postseason mix.

Inter Miami fans have plenty of options to celebrate Messi's arrival, including home and away jerseys, shirts and more.

Messi's MLS debut is coming soon.