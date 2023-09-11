After 17 seasons with Barcelona and two with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has arrived in MLS. Unsurprisingly, one of the greatest players in soccer history has already made a profound impact. Inter Miami was last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, but all Messi has done is lead the club to a Leagues Cup title, guided them into the U.S. Open Cup final and helped them collect 10 points from four league matches. Messi fever is at an all-time high on South Beach and fans have been spellbound by Messi's world-class play at Inter Miami. Messi's next game is just around the corner and you can get the Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey right here.

Messi produced 10 goals and an assist in seven Leagues Cup matches and provided a dazzling assist to send the match into extra time in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal against Cincinnati. Messi had a goal and two assists in his first three MLS matches. Messi has four more MLS matches on tap this month and then will hope to guide Inter Miami to another trophy in the U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo.

Messi is a two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner -- claiming that both in 2022 and in 2014 when Argentina finished second.

His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners Beckham and Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping for a major impact for the struggling club. Inter Miami are last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 18 points. However, with the playoffs not until October, the arrival of Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets could be enough to boost the club into the postseason mix.

His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners Beckham and Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping for a major impact for the struggling club.

Ready to get the brand-new Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey today? See the newly-launched Lionel Messi jerseys today ahead of his MLS debut. Shop now.