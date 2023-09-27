Lionel Messi is arguably the top soccer player of all-time and the superstar has raised the profile of the MLS and his new club, Inter Miami, dramatically since arriving to the United States in the summer. Messi spent 17 seasons with FC Barcelona and two seasons with PSG before turning down a contract offer reportedly worth more than $1 billion in Saudi Arabia. Now, he's already led Inter Miami to a Leagues Cup title, a U.S. Open Cup final, and back into MLS playoff contention. Messi's next game is just around the corner and you can get the Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey right here.

In Messi's illustrious career, he's been on 11 teams that have won the league title, four UEFA Champions League winners, won Olympic gold and hoisted the FIFA World Cup. Individually, he's a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as the world's best player and has piled up a staggering 830 career goals for club and country across all competitions at the senior level.

Messi is a two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner -- claiming that both in 2022 and in 2014 when Argentina finished second. His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners Beckham and Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping for a major impact for the struggling club.

