Lionel Messi became the most hyped soccer player in MLS since David Beckham when the Argentinian superstar joined Inter Miami and made his debut on July 21 for the 2023 MLS League Cup. It didn't take Messi long to prove he was still one of the best players in the world, striking the winning goal in stoppage time to the top-left corner in his debut. It was his first non-friendly match since leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title as he continues to grow his legacy in contests around the world. He scored at least one goal in all seven League Cup games, leading Inter Miami to the 2023 League Cup title to add another trophy to his jaw-dropping resume. With Messi's next game just around the corner, you can get the brand new 2024 Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey right here.

Inter Miami didn't follow with a strong 2023-24 campaign, but Messi and Inter Miami will shortly open their 2024-25 MLS season at home against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Messi is a two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner -- claiming that both in 2022 and in 2014 when Argentina finished second. His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners David Beckham along with Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping he can continue to provide a major impact for a club who fell short of their expected goals in 2023-24 during MLS play. With Messi's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez all joining him at Inter Miami, the club will be hoping to go from 14th-place finisher in the East in 2023-24 to championship contenders in 2024-25.

