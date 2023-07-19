CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

There are few athletes as iconic as soccer star Lionel Messi. Now that he's landed in Miami as Inter Miami FC's biggest star, Messi is well-poised to make American soccer the biggest game in town.

Whether you are or aren't a soccer devotee, you'll want to become one now. The 37-year-old Argentine superstar has won 43 career trophies, including the formerly-elusive World Cup, which he and his Argentine teammates won at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. He joins a rarified group of athletes known to the world by just one name. And he's about to make his Inter Miami FC debut on July 21.

It's time to get into the pink. It's Messi time in Miami.

How to watch Messi in Miami: MLS Season Pass

Available in more than 100 countries, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass App is a new streaming service featuring "every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts," according to Apple.

Regularly $14.99 per month (or $99 for the season), Apple TV slashed prices midseason to make it easier for fans to watch see Messi in action on July 21. You can now watch the rest of the 2023 MLS season for $39. Monthly subscriptions have been slightly reduced, too, to $12.99 per month.

Note that the annual pass renews at the beginning of the 2024 season at the regular rate unless you cancel.

Get MLS Season Pass App:

For Messi we wear pink: Shop Messi's jersey

Fanatics

Available in Inter Miami FC's signature colors, this official Messi jersey features back neck taping to avoiding irritating or scratching on the back and a heat-sealed sponsor logo on the chest. Mesh panel inserts add ventilation to the jersey, which comes in both pink and black.

Note: This is a pre-order. Expect delivery no later than Novemer, 2023.

Miami 10 Graphic Tee

Adidas

While you wait for your jersey to arrive, get into action with Adidas' colorful tribute to No. 10. This soft black tee features Inter Miami FC colors and Messi's No. 10, a great tee for summer's warmer days watching Messi in his American soccer debut.

Adidas "M"iami Fleece Hoodie

Adidas

Welcome Messi to the U.S. with Adidas' bold-colored, soft hoodie, featuring team colors and Messi's No. 10 jersey number. This hoodie keep you warm well into cooler months.

Men's: Adidas "M"iami Fleece Hoodie, $60

Adidas Messi Track Pants

Adidas

Pay homage to Messi with Adidas' No.10 sweats, sustainably made and designed to keep you dry, These track pants feature stylish (and convenient ankle zips) as well as two front zip pockets.

Adidas Messi Track Pants, $65

Welcome Messi to Miami with more tees and gear

