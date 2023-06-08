Soccer may be the world's most popular sport, but Americans have been slow to fully embrace it until now. Here in the U.S., soccer recently replaced hockey as the fourth most-popular sport, with viewership for Major League Soccer (MLS) -- the soccer league in the U.S. and Canada -- seeing record-breaking engagement.

In February, MLS ditched its longtime partnership with ESPN and signed a 10-year deal with Apple TV. Now you can easily watch every 2023 MLS game on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass App. Best part? Apple TV's MLS Season Pass is currently more than 50% off.

What is MLS Season Pass?

Available in more than 100 countries, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass App is a new streaming service featuring "every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts," according to Apple.

In addition to being a viewing hub for MLS games and League Cup games, MLS Season Pass App is also home to hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games.

Regularly $14.99 per month (or $99 for the season), Apple TV slashed prices midseason to make it easier for fans to watch. You can now watch the rest of the 2023 MLS season for $39. Monthly subscriptions have been slightly reduced, too, to $12.99 per month.

Note that the annual pass renews at the beginning of the 2024 season at the regular rate unless you cancel.

About The 2023 MLS Season

The 2023 MLS regular season runs through October 21. Playoffs are scheduled from October 25 through December 9.

Part of MLS increased popularity in the U.S., is the league's expansion since the 2005 season. The league recently added franchises in St. Louis, MO for 2023, and announced a San Diego team is planned to join the league in 2025. There are currently 29 teams in the NSL.

Watch MLS Season Pass with these (won't last forever) deals

Good, you've subscribed to Apple TV's MLS Season Pass App. You can watch the entire MLS season anywhere your summer travels take you provided you've got a mobile device on hand. Now it's time to upgrade your screen. Naturally, we've got some suggestions for the best screens on which to watch MLS Season Pass App and some killer deals on the best devices for sports watching.

The ultimate TV for watching sports: Samsung 'The Frame' TV

Samsung

Check out any round up of the best TVs for sports watching and Samsung's 'The Frame' TV continually comes out on top. It's a best seller due to its sleek style (it looks like a piece of art when not in use) combined with the latest and greatest technology Samsung has to offer.

The TV's Slim One Connect Bos and One Invisible Connection keep cords out of sight so all you have to focus on is the game. The Slim Fit wall mount, which is included with purchase, keeps the TV flush to the wall eliminating clunky TVs that can ruin your room's aesthetic.

But what makes Samsung's 'The Frame' TV stand out for sports fans is the matte screen and anti-glare technology, which keeps your picture clear and your view of the game as good as if you'd been there. Maybe even better.

MLS on the go: Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch

Amazon

This superfast Ipad (thanks to its M2 chip), gives quick wireless connectivity perfect for watching MLS Season Pass App wherever your summer plans take you. The all-day battery life means you won't to become a wall hugger to charge your device mid-game. No more missed second halves or game-winners. And the 12.9-inch retina XDR display delivers a perfect picture, giving in-stadium viewing no matter where you are.

It's priced at $1,049 at Amazon now, but you'll save an extra $49 at checkout to drop the price down to $1,000 even.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, $1,000 (reduced from $1,099)

Get game-day sound on the go: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Amazon

Apple's latest noise-cancelling Air Pod Pro gives up to two times more active noise cancellation, perfect for game watching on the go. The adaptive transparency lets background noises of the world around you in, helpful for walkers or commuters who want to keep track of traffic and their surroundings without missing one play of the game. Apple Air Pod Pro 2 leaps in battery life, giving up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation in use. Charge the Air Pod Pro 2 case for mobile charging of your Air Pod Pro 2.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)

Shop more TV deals on Amazon

