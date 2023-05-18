It seems like just yesterday, the Miami Heat faced the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals. This year, all four of 2020's Conference Finals contenders, the Denver Nuggets, the Boston Celtics, the Heat, and the Lakers are back at it, all vying for a ticket to the Finals.

The Heat were dominating the East from the beginning of the 2022-23 season (maybe it was Jimmy's long hair?) and Heat lifers have always believed. Jimmy, Kyle, Bam, and coach Spoelstra will have to get past a mighty Celtics roster, but they've been here before. So have their fans.

Get in gear with playoffs-exclusive Heat merch. This series is going to be a nail-biter, as if the Heat would have it any other way.

After sending the Knicks home in the first round of the playoffs (4-2), Jimmy said he attributed the team's success this season to one player. Asked how this Heat team is different than a typical No. 8 seed Butler responded, with a smile, "We got Kyle Lowry."

We'll edit out Lowry's (hilarious) NSFW response, but assume it represented the funny bromance fans have come expect from this Heat roster. It's that kind of chemistry and camaradarie that's always been at the center of the Heat's success. That might explain how the Heat find themselves in their third Conference Finals in four years.

Best Miami Heat playoffs fan gear

When it comes to fan gear, we're all about showing team spirit and believe in having a rotating list of favorite Heat hoodies, t-shirts, and caps. Here are some of our top picks for Miami fans.

Miami Heat Nike 2023 NBA playoffs mantra T-shirt

If it's been a minute since eight-grade science (guilty), you may have forgotten that when a flame burns its hottest, it's said to burn white-hot. Going from the No. 8 seed to the Eastern Conference Finals defines white hot, which explains just how the team came by its "White Hot" 2023 NBA Playoffs slogan.

Miami Heat Nike 2023 NBA playoffs mantra T-shirt ($35)

Miami Heat Rock Em crew socks

We're also big fans of clever fan gear, like Fanatics' White Hot playoff-exclusive socks, which gave us a chuckle. We're even contemplating buying a few spare pairs for our fellow lifers who need a leg up (oof, bad joke) on the Celtics.

Miami Heat Rock Em crew socks, $20

Miami Heat New Era 2023 NBA Playoffs Adjustable Hat

Fans have come to rely on New Era's quality and style when purchasing team caps and hats. We'd wear ours long after the playoffs (and hopefully finals) have ended. We like the arch styling, which flatters most faces, over a low-profile alternative.

Miami Heat New Era 2023 NBA Playoffs Adjustable Hat ($28)

Shop more Miami Heat fan gear from Lids

Samsung 'The Frame' TV: Miami Heat game viewing at its best

Scoring all that merch and mustering that team spirit is cool, but not if you can't actually see the game. We dug into the Discover Samsung Event in anticipation of the NBA Playoffs and found unbeatable deals on the tech company's "The Frame" TV (savings of $100 to $800 depending how big you level up your TV), which rates at the top of just about every "best TV to watch the game" roundup. Ours, included.

What sets "The Frame" TV apart from competitors isn't just the thin TV build that hangs nearly flush to the wall, looking like a piece art when not in use rather than a clunky, boxy TV. What makes "The Frame" so popular with sports viewers is the matte technology and anti-glare finish ensuring everyone watching has the best seat in the house.

Prices are shocking (in a good way!), with nearly a thousand dollars in savings being offered on Samsung's largest "The Frame" TV models.

Level up your sound with Samsung's Q-series soundbar, now on sale

Feel like you're actually at the game with Samsung's Q-series soundbar. Cue up wireless Dolby and skip the messy web of cables that only distracts from the game. Q-series provides room-filling sound that'll have you feeling as if you've got floor seats at Ball Arena like the baller that you are.

