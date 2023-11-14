Nike

Nike shoes are some of the most popular and most trusted shoes among any athlete. They're beloved for their perfect balance of form, function and style. That's why when a pair of Nikes goes on sale, it's no surprise they usually start flying off the shelves faster than a runner in a pair of Zoom Fly 5s. That's why we've rounded up the absolute best deals from the Nike Black Friday sale happening now.

Get a head start on grabbing the shoes you want before they disappear. The retailer is offering some of our favorite Black Friday deals with up to 60% off clearance items, including the Nike Roshe One (46% off) that made a massive comeback this year, plus many more of this year's bestselling shoes.

To get early access to these Nike Black Friday deals, you'll need to sign up for a free membership and then use the code "ACCESS" at checkout.

Does Nike have Black Friday sales?

The Nike Black Friday sale is one of the most anticipated sales events of the year for athletes. It's your chance to grab some of the best-performing athletic shoes on the market at incredibly low prices. The biggest shopping day of the year is coming early, with Nike offering early access to its Black Friday deals right now.

That includes discounts on some of the absolute best running shoes on the market. Whether you're shopping for yourself or need a Christmas gift for a runner, now's your chance to score great deals -- like the Nike Pegasus 40, Wildhorse 8 and Nike Streakfly all of which runners can get on sale for up to 30% off right now.

Runners aren't the only ones who can enjoy huge savings during the Nike Black Friday sale. Tennis players have a chance to save on the Serena Williams Air Max 90s (27% off) or Rafael Nadal's NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 (43% off).

Golfers can grab the Jordan ADG 4 or Roshe G Next Nature, both on sale right now. There's also a huge selection of gym shoes on deep discount. No matter what sport you play or how you like to work out, there's a Nike shoe for you. Chances are, it's even dropped to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday.

So grab a fresh pair of Nikes, some new AirPods and maybe even a new smartwatch during Black Friday for a complete upgrade to your workout.

Nike Pegasus 40: 29% off

Nike

The Nike Pegasus 40, the latest in a line of balanced, supportive shoes that runners have relied on for 40 years, is currently selling for just $92 (reduced from $130). That drops another 25% when members use the code "ACCESS" at checkout, bringing the price to just $69. Right now, just the women's sizes are on clearance.

Featuring Nike's signature React foam midsole and two Air Zoom units, the Pegasus 40 is both shock-absorbing and bouncy. Meanwhile, the flexible midfoot strap is designed to mold to any arch, so runners with higher arches or flat feet will feel comfortable in this shoe.

Top features of the Nike Pegasus 40:

The Nike React foam makes for a smooth, responsive shoe.

Air Zoom units are located in the heel and forefoot for a little extra lift off when you take off.

The Pegasus 40 is available in both regular and wide sizes.

More great deals on running shoes from the Nike Black Friday sale:

We've found even more deals on must-have Nike running shoes.

Nike Free Metcon 4: 54% off



Nike

Nike may have started with running shoes, but it's become one of the most trusted brands for all kinds of athletes. If you're more likely to be found perfecting your deadlift at the gym rather than training for a marathon, Nike has a wide selection of durable shoes that offer tons of support and stability to help prevent rolled ankles and other weightlifting injuries. And many of its most popular gym trainers are on deep discount right now.

That includes the Nike Free Metcon 4, one of the most balanced gym shoes you'll find. It provides enough cushioning and support to keep you stable while weightlifting, while also offering flexibility for running, jumping or whatever your cardio routine looks like.

Right now, you can get a pair for just $85 (reduced from $120). Members can use the code "ACCESS" at checkout to drop the price down to just $64.

Top features of the Nike Free Metcon 4:

The breathable and flexible chain-link mesh stretches just enough to let your foot and ankle move naturally during agility drills or sprints.

The rubber sidewalls and support braces in the heel and midfoot keep you stable while you're lifting.

The rubber tread on the outsole offers traction for even more stability.

More gym shoe deals from the Nike Black Friday sale:

Shop even more reduced prices on must-have Nike gym shoes.

Nike Air Max 90 Futura x Serena Williams Design Crew: 52% off

Nike

Nike's growing line of tennis shoes feature wear-resistant traction and just the right balance of stability, flexibility, and responsiveness. But one of our favorite Nike tennis shoes to date has to be the Air Max 90, made as part of a collaboration between Nike, Futura and tennis legend, Serena Williams.

The Nike Air Max 90 features plush cushioning, a foam midsole, and a rubber waffle outsole so you get support, comfort, and just the right amount of traction for optimal stability on a tennis court. Plus, the air cushioning gives you a little extra bounce for your overhead shots.

During the Nike Black Friday sale, this shoe can be yours for just $82 (reduced from $150) when you use the code "ACCESS" at checkout.

Top features of the Nike Air Max 90 Futura x Serena Williams Design Crew:

The foam midsole with air cushioning provides comfort, support and bounce.

The rubber waffle outsole provides durable traction.

The sophisticated suede design will look as good off the court as it does on it.

More great deals on tennis shoes from the Nike Black Friday sale:

Nike has even more tennis shoes on sale now.

Nike Jordan ADG 4: 60% off



Nike

Golfers will also love the clearance deals available at Nike. You can get the stylish yet functional Nike Jordan ADG 4 for just $117 right now (reduced from $185).

And if you're a member (or willing to become one for free), you can get an extra 25% off these top-selling golf shoes. That brings the price down to just $88!

Made in collaboration with Michael Jordan, the ADG 4 features a classic golf shoe silhouette crafted from leather and fitted with a high-traction rubber sole that can grip grass with ease.

Top features of the Nike Jordan ADG 4:

The built-in traction offers stability on a variety of surfaces.

The midsole features Nike's lightweight yet supportive React foam for support that's still flexible.

The full-grain leather upper with the elephant print on the heel makes this one of the most stylish shoes you can wear on the green.

More golf shoe deals from the Nike Black Friday sale:

Nike has even more golf shoes on sale now.

