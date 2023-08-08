College football season is almost here and so are the 2023-4 Nike college shoes. For the past few college football seasons, Nike has released some of its most popular shoes in colorways repping your favorite college teams. SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs are included this year as are Alabama, Ohio State, Michael Jordan's alma mater UNC, Florida State and so many more.
This year, the Nike Pegasus 40 gets the college treatment. Featuring Peg's responsiveness and neutral support, the college collab offers improved comfort in the parts of your foot that need in most -- the arch and the toes. A running shoe by design, Nike Pegasus 40 will keep you comfortable at the game and beyond.
Not to go full college advisor on you, but Nike's college collab goes fast every year. That means your school will sell out. We think these make a great gift for parents of college students, siblings and students themselves. Stock up early on holiday gifts for the entire family before this popular drop sells out.See the new Nike drop
While fans eagerly await the release of the 2023 AP Top 25 College Football rankings, we can get ready for the 2023 NCAA college football season by getting our merch in gear. Spend a day watching football in person and you know the right shoe can make (or break) your game-day experience. Even if the only running you do is to concessions during halftime, Pegasus 40 offers maximum comfort coupled with the most stylish way to rep your team.
We won't tell you our favorite team this year, but we are happy to share our favorite Nike college shoes.
Nike Pegasus 40 (Alabama)
It's no surprise Bama's Nike Pegasus 40 is selling fast (some sizes are already gone). The No. 1 seed Crimson Tide may have lost the 2022 national championship to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, but Alabama gear is always a winner with fans. Nike nails the essential Crimson and white color way.
Nike Pegasus 40 (Alabama), $140$140 at Nike
Nike Pegasus 40 (Georgia)
Don't worry Bulldogs fans, we (and Nike) have got you covered with the Nike Pegasus 40 red and black Bulldogs color way, complete with the team's "G" logo on the heel. Rep your team coming and going with the shoe worthy of (national) champions.
Nike Pegasus 40 (Georgia), $140$140 at Nike
Nike Pegasus 40 (Michigan)
Michigan Wolverines fans are nothing if not dedicated. Even if you don't bleed blue, commit the season schedule to memory on release day and memorize the entire team roster during the preseason, you'll still want to rep your team in style this season. Nike's Michigan color way Pegasus 40 is the ultimate fan flex. Get yours before another Wolverines fans out-fans you with theirs.
Nike Pegasus 40 (Michigan), $140$140 at Nike
Shop more just-released Nike college shoes
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs: Nike Pegasus 40 (Alabama A&M), $140
- Arizona Wildcats: Nike Pegasus 40 (Arizona), $140
- Arkansas Razorbacks: Nike Pegasus 40 (Arkansas), $140
- Bethune-Cookman: Bethune-Cookman Offcourt Slides, $40
- Clark Atlanta: Nike Pegasus 40 (Clark Atlanta), $140
- Clemson Tigers: Nike Pegasus 40 (Clemson), $140
- Colorado Buffaloes: Nike Pegasus 40 (Colorado), $140
- Delaware State Hornets: Nike Pegasus 40 (Delaware State), $140
- Duke Blue Devils: Nike Pegasus 40 (Duke), $140
- Florida Gators: Nike Pegasus 40 (Florida), $140
- Florida State Seminoles: Nike Pegasus 40 (Florida State), $140
- Kentucky Wlidcats: Nike Pegasus 40 (Kentucky), $140
- LSU Tigers: Nike Pegasus 40 (LSU), $140
- Michigan State: Nike Pegasus 40 (Michigan State), $140
- Morehouse College: Nike Pegasus 40 (Morehouse), $140
- Norfolk State: Nike Pegasus 40 (Norfolk State), $140
- North Carolina A&T Aggies: Nike Pegasus 40 (North Carolina A&T), $140
- North Carolina Tar Heels: Nike Pegasus 40 (UNC), $140
- Ohio State Buckeyes: Nike Pegasus 40 (Ohio State), $140
- Oklahoma Sooners: Nike Pegasus 40 (Oklahoma), $140
- Oklahoma State Cowboys: Nike Pegasus 40 (Oklahoma State), $140
- Oregon Ducks: Nike Pegasus 40 (Oregon), $140
- Oregon State Beavers: Nike Pegasus 40 (Oregon State), $140
- Penn State: Nike Pegasus 40 (Penn State), $140
- Spelman College: Nike Pegasus 40 (Spelman), $140
- Stanford: Nike Pegasus 40 (Stanford), $140
- TCU: Nike Pegasus 40 (TCU), $140
- Tennessee State: Nike Pegasus 40 (Tennessee State), $140
- Tennessee Volunteers: Nike Pegasus 40 (Tennessee), $140
- Texas Longhorns: Nike Pegasus 40 (Texas), $140
- Tuskegee Golden Tigers: Nike Pegasus 40 (Tuskegee), $140
- UCLA Bruins: Nike Pegasus 40 (UCLA), $140
- USC Trojans: Nike Pegasus 40 (USC), $140
- West Virginia: Nike Pegasus 40 (West Virginia), $140
