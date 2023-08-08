Nike

College football season is almost here and so are the 2023-4 Nike college shoes. For the past few college football seasons, Nike has released some of its most popular shoes in colorways repping your favorite college teams. SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs are included this year as are Alabama, Ohio State, Michael Jordan's alma mater UNC, Florida State and so many more.

This year, the Nike Pegasus 40 gets the college treatment. Featuring Peg's responsiveness and neutral support, the college collab offers improved comfort in the parts of your foot that need in most -- the arch and the toes. A running shoe by design, Nike Pegasus 40 will keep you comfortable at the game and beyond.

Not to go full college advisor on you, but Nike's college collab goes fast every year. That means your school will sell out. We think these make a great gift for parents of college students, siblings and students themselves. Stock up early on holiday gifts for the entire family before this popular drop sells out.

While fans eagerly await the release of the 2023 AP Top 25 College Football rankings, we can get ready for the 2023 NCAA college football season by getting our merch in gear. Spend a day watching football in person and you know the right shoe can make (or break) your game-day experience. Even if the only running you do is to concessions during halftime, Pegasus 40 offers maximum comfort coupled with the most stylish way to rep your team.

We won't tell you our favorite team this year, but we are happy to share our favorite Nike college shoes.

Nike Pegasus 40 (Alabama)

It's no surprise Bama's Nike Pegasus 40 is selling fast (some sizes are already gone). The No. 1 seed Crimson Tide may have lost the 2022 national championship to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, but Alabama gear is always a winner with fans. Nike nails the essential Crimson and white color way.

Nike Pegasus 40 (Alabama), $140

Nike Pegasus 40 (Georgia)

Don't worry Bulldogs fans, we (and Nike) have got you covered with the Nike Pegasus 40 red and black Bulldogs color way, complete with the team's "G" logo on the heel. Rep your team coming and going with the shoe worthy of (national) champions.

Nike Pegasus 40 (Georgia), $140

Nike Pegasus 40 (Michigan)

Michigan Wolverines fans are nothing if not dedicated. Even if you don't bleed blue, commit the season schedule to memory on release day and memorize the entire team roster during the preseason, you'll still want to rep your team in style this season. Nike's Michigan color way Pegasus 40 is the ultimate fan flex. Get yours before another Wolverines fans out-fans you with theirs.

Nike Pegasus 40 (Michigan), $140

