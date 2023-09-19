Nike

College football fans can't get enough of the Colorado Buffaloes this season. Theirs is a fit-for-a-movie kind of story. The Buffaloes finished the 2022 NCAA college football season 1-11. Across the country, former NFL and MLB great Deion Sanders had transformed Jackson State's football program in three years' time, finishing the 2022 season with an 12-1 record. The Buffaloes made a bold move, hiring Sanders away from Jackson State, immediately making ripples into the status quo of big-time college football.

Despite criticism of Sanders's methods that included 45 Colorado scholarship players entering the transfer portal since Sanders, aka "Coach Prime", took over, the Buffaloes are undefeated three games into the 2023 NCAA college football season. The Buffaloes Week 3 matchup against rival Colorado State that ended in dramatic overtime win for the Buffaloes was a big win for ESPN, too: The Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State game was ESPN's fifth-most watched college football game ever, and ESPN's most streamed college football game ever.

Just in time to ride the Colorado Buffaloes wave, Nike released the Colorado Buffaloes Nike Pegasus 40 sneaker. This comfortable, springy shoe features Buffaloes team colors, the team logo on the heel and Nike's supreme technology, all combined to create an endlessly comfortable shoe whether you're hitting the ground running for a long run, or spending the day cheer the Buffaloes on. This shoe is a winner, just like the 2023 Colorado Buffaloes football team.

Nike

This year's Nike Colorado Buffaloes shoe customizes the Pegasus 40 with the team's black silver and gold color way, a striking silhouette constructed for maximum comfort. The Buffaloes logo is on the side; the word Colorado is woven into the sneaker's tongue and heel. Peg features extra cushion in the places the foot needs it most, ensuring endless support while you spend the day supporting your favorite team.

Find it at Nike for $140.

Why we like the Colorado Buffaloes Nike Pegasus 40:

The official Colorado Buffaloes design will definitely get you noticed on game day.

The Nike Pegasus 40 is designed for improved comfort in sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes.



This sneaker has medium cushioning and high responsiveness, which means it provides superior energy return for runners.

Related Content on CBS Sports