Fanatics

There are numerous ways to support your favorite NFL team, but if you want to be the most stylish fan on game day, then you need the new Nike NFL Zoom Pegasus 40 sneakers. They're available for almost every NFL teams, so there is a strong chance your team is represented. Whether you're hosting a watch party or going to the stadium, a look that is stylish and comfortable while showing off a passion for your favorite NFL team is a must. The Nike NFL Zoom Pegasus 40 release comes at the perfect time, and you can see the latest models here.

The Nike NFL Zoom Pegasus 40 feature Nike React technology and they have extra padding at the tongue and collar along with flywire technology that is integrated with a mid-foot band for total support. They have two Zoom Air units, one at the forefront and another at the heel, and the waffle-inspired outsole provides extra traction. They're durable, lightweight and comfortable.

Shop the Nike Zoom NFL Pegasus 40

Fanatics

All those features make the shoes extremely wearable, but it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything.

These bold, officially-licensed shoes have a black base with accents of your selected team colors throughout with a sleek Nike logo and the NFL team logo of choice on the tongue and heel. They're unisex and come in huge variety of sizes, so be sure to see all the options right here.

The Pegasus line is one of the most iconic shoes every created by Nike. Initially launched in 1983 as the first mid-priced running shoe with Air technology, Pegasus shoes stayed on shelves until 1998. After a reimagining of the concept, Nike released them again in 2000, and by 2018, there were more than a million pairs of Pegasus shoes sold per month.

Now the late-summer release of the their officially-licensed NFL Zoom Pegasus has become a harbinger of the beginning of football season.

Ready to get the brand-new Nike Zoom NFL Pegasus 40 shoes?

Related Content on CBS Sports: