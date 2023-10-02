Samsung

Samsung makes some of the best earbuds for the gym. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are sweat resistant, with a waterproof rating of IPX7. But all of Galaxy Buds tend to be durable, comfortable and able to stay in place while you move. They also boast incredible audio quality for an earbud.

Right now, all three of Samsung's latest buds are on deep discount on Amazon ahead of its second Prime Day coming up later this month. So you can take your pick of any one of Samsung's top-rated earbuds and still have cash left over to take advantage of Amazon's other unbeatable early Prime Day deals.

Save over 50% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are top-of-the-line in terms of earbud audio quality. With dynamic two-way woofers and tweeters in each bud and 24-bit audio depth, you get crystal clear, undistorted sound across high, mid and low frequencies. No matter what kind of music fuels you, you'll hear it in all its richness and dimension with these buds.

Plus, you get active noise cancelation to tune out distractions so all you hear is that crisp, clear audio and 360 Audio for a surround sound experience that completely immerses you in your music.

Regularly listed at $230, Amazon is selling these 4.6-star rated earbuds for just $114 right now.

Top features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro:

The separate woofer and tweeter deliver better audio across all frequencies.

The 24-bit audio depth gives you studio-quality clarity.

The battery lasts up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Intelligent active noise cancelation automatically adjusts to let you hear your conversation when it detects your voice.

IPX7 water resistance can withstand even the sweatiest workouts or rainy runs.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for 38% off

The Galaxy Buds Live rank among Samsung's most popular earbuds yet. The 12mm speakers deliver crystal clear, multi-dimensional audio while tuning out distractions with active noise cancelation. Then, a special bass duct helps enhance those lower frequency sounds for deeper, richer bass notes.

The signature kidney bean shape fits comfortably in your ear and stays in place whether you're logging miles on your favorite running trail or listening to the game while on the go. These sleek earbuds regularly retail for $100 but right now you can get a pair for just $62 on Amazon.

Top features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

The charging case gives you a total of up to 29 hours of listening time.

Each earbud is equipped with three mics, one for picking up your voice and two for detecting and blocking external noise.

The unique "bean" design provides a more secure fit.

12 mm speakers are AKG-tuned to offer dynamic, distortion-free audio quality.



They're IPX2 water resistant.

Save over $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come with active noise cancelation and Dolby head-tracking technology to create a fully immersive listening experience. They're not water-resistant enough for the gym -- we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for that.

That said, these headphones do deliver dynamic surround sound audio when you're ready to relax at home after. They're ergonomically designed, too, so you can wear these comfortably for hours.

Right now, you can get a pair on Amazon starting at $97 (reduced from $150).

Top features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2:

Use the equalizer in the app to customize your sound experience based on the kind of music you're listening to.

The lightweight design and unique shape make these buds super comfy to wear for hours.

The auto switch function can seamlessly switch between your phone, tablet or watch so you can hear what you need to hear without fiddling with settings and pairing modes.

They're IPX2 water resistant.

