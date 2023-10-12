Amazon

Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 sale is over, which means tons of Prime-exclusive deals have disappeared.

But even if you missed the sale, you aren't totally out of luck. There are still some great deals on the site that can save you hundreds on a top-of-the-line smartwatch from Garmin, Apple or Samsung. The best part is, everyone can get these deals, even if you're not a Prime member.

We wouldn't want to miss out on savings this big and we figured you wouldn't either. So we're giving you a head start on your belated bargain hunt by rounding up our favorite smartwatches that are on sale at Amazon right now.

Get the newest Galaxy Watch at its lowest price yet: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Just released in August, the latest generation of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a longer battery life and a bigger display. It has built-in GPS and advanced health sensors like heart rate, temperature and more. It's got great sleep-tracking features and the ability to create custom workouts, too.

There are tons of everyday use features like Samsung Wallet, so you can pay with your watch and leave your wallet at home. You can also answer calls and texts right from your watch. So if you want a daily-use smartwatch as versatile as Apple's, you'll find a lot of the features you're looking for in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

The latest Galaxy Watch is having one of its first sales since it launched. Shoppers can get it on Amazon for just $269 (reduced from $300).

Top features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:

The convenient features like Samsung Wallet and the ability to answer calls and texts make this a great daily smartwatch.

The built-in GPS lets you easily track your run (or ride).

Track over 90 different kinds of activities.

The advanced sleep tracking tools give you insights on your sleep stages, sleep quality, and even help you plan your bedtime.

Save $100 on the Apple Watch 8

The Apple Watch 8 includes advanced health sensors and apps. You can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle.

It also tracks vertical oscillation, stride length and ground contact time for even more detailed insights into your running performance. You can also create custom workouts with intervals to get alerted when it's time to speed up, slow down, take a rest or begin your cool down session.

Right now, you can get the popular Apple Watch for just $300 (reduced from $400).

Top features of Apple Watch Series 8:

You can take an ECG anytime.

The Apple Fitness+ app (three months free) offers new ways to train and gives deeper metrics into your body's performance.

Use Apple Wallet on the go so you can step out for a run without your phone.

The Apple Watch 8 has advanced performance metrics tailored specifically to runners, including cadence, vertical oscillation, stride length and ground contact time.

This watch includes many of the same features and functionality as the Apple Watch 9 but at a new, lower clearance price.

Save $57 on a rugged hiking smartwatch: Garmin Fenix 7 Solar

It's impossible not to be impressed with the Fenix 7 Solar smartwatch from Garmin. One of the top-of-the-line models, this is a long-running, multisport GPS tracker with a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens, which uses the sun to extend battery life.

Clever features like the built-in LED flashlight keep you illuminated after dark (dusk runners, hello!), while the 24/7 health and wellness tracker can also track sleep. Multi-band GPS makes this watch incredibly accurate, a bonus for trail runners, adventurers and anyone else on the go. The 28-day battery life in smartwatch mode was music to our ears.

It just dropped to $643, marked down from $700.

Top features of the Garmin Fenix 7 Solar:

This gorgeous top-of-the-line smartwatch comes in nearly a dozen colors to suit every personality and taste.

It has solar charging: Its 28-day battery life can be extended to 37 days when worn outside for at least three hours a day.

The Garmin Fenix 7 offers better GPS tracking than most popular smartwatches, making it ideal for hikers and explorers.

Get 25% off Garmin's all-purpose smartwatch: Garmin Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that can track heart rate, respiration, blood oxygen levels and more. But what really sets it apart is the ability to customize the display to show you the metrics you care about during your workout.

Speaking of that workout, the watch comes preloaded with routines that target different muscle groups or performance goals. When you pick one and tap start, the watch not only starts a timer but shows an animated display of how to perform the exercise you're doing in each interval.

If you don't want to use a preloaded routine, the Garmin app has a database of more than 1,400 exercises, categorized by which muscle groups they work. Build your own custom routine in the app on your phone. Then download it to your watch and get moving. The smartwatch has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It's on sale for $300 on Amazon right now (regularly priced at $400).

Top features of the Garmin Venu 2:

Preloaded workouts let you jump right into a session with no prep needed.

Create your own custom workouts in the Garmin Connect app and then access them from your watch.

Follow along to animated workouts on your wrist.

Set custom HIIT timers or choose from multiple preloaded timers.

Track heart rate, respiration and more during your workout.

Shop more top-rated smartwatch deals on Amazon:

