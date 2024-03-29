Amazon

Optimum Nutrition's protein powder has been a bestseller on Amazon for a long time -- even at full price. Now that select flavors have been reduced to as low as $29 for a 2-pound container (save 30%), the 100% whey protein powder is bound to start flying off the shelves. Keep reading to find out which of the brand's six delicious flavors are on sale or tap the button below to shop all of the Optimum Nutrition deals you can get right now.

Our readers (and our editor) are big fans of Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard 100% Whey protein powder. So are Amazon shoppers. The aptly named Gold Standard protein powder has earned a 4.7-star average rating after more than 204,000 reviews.

It's popularity is no mystery. The pure whey powder mixes well. It tastes great and it packs 24 grams of protein into every serving. Each serving also includes over five grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), the amino acids that support muscle growth and metabolism.

That formula makes it a great protein powder for before or after a workout, as it's made to help prevent muscle breakdown and stimulate new muscle growth at the same time.

Available in 23 different flavors, this protein powder wins on taste just as much as it does on ingredients. From tried and true staples like vanilla and chocolate to fun and creative new flavors like fruity cereal, you're bound to find a taste you'll love. With so much variety, you'll also be able to switch things up whenever you get bored of your old go-to.

Right now, six of those flavors are on sale: double rich chocolate, extreme milk chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, delicious strawberry, vanilla ice cream and french vanilla creme. With prices as low as $29 for a two-pound tub (29 servings), now is the perfect time to try these flavors if you haven't before -- or stock up on the ones you know you'll love. But hurry: These protein powder deals are fast-moving, and we've already seen some flavors go off sale. (Sorry, cinnamon roll fans!)

Want to try out those other Optimum Nutrition flavors? You can save 25% on any ON Gold Standard protein powder right now when you buy direct. This means you'll pay $34 for a 2-pound container of any flavor, including the new fruity cereal and cinnamon roll options. That's slightly more than the $30 sale price of the six flavors listed above, but for the other 17 flavors, Optimum Nutrition offers a lower price than Amazon.