Women's college basketball players leaving school early for the WNBA Draft isn't nearly as common as in the NBA, but players like Caitlin Clark coming around is even rarer. Clark, college basketball's all-time leading scorer, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. Clark became one of the most recognizable athletes regardless of gender or professional status during this year's college basketball season and even appeared on "Saturday Night Live" two days before being drafted.

Clark led Iowa to its second National Championship Game appearance in program history this season before falling to South Carolina, which finished 38-0. She finished her college career with 3,951 points, but it was her style of play that appealed to sports fans across the world. Clark played with complete freedom, shooting from well beyond the 3-point line, which was rarely seen in women's college basketball before Clark. The bottom line: Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark jerseys are going to be in high demand. Iowa has already announced that it will be retiring her No. 22 jersey. Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jerseys are available now.

Clark changed women's college basketball forever with her incredible range, silky finishing ability around the rim and a sixth sense for finding her teammates. Now, she's also a serious candidate to join the gold medal favorites Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Before that, she'll make her Fever debut against the Connecticut Sun on May 14 in what is likely to be one of the most watched WNBA games in history.

