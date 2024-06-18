The Boston Celtics broke a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA championships of all time when they won their 18th NBA Finals on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Boston won the series in five games, closing the postseason with victories in 11 of their last 12 games. The Celtics closed out the series with a dominant 106-88 victory in Game 5 and only lost three games during the entire 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Power forward Jayson Tatum and small forward Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in scoring throughout the playoffs with Brown earning NBA Finals MVP honors. Meanwhile, Derrick White was the team's third-leading scorer and 17-year veteran Al Horford won the first NBA championship of his career, with the five-time All-Star playing a key role this season. All of those players were adorned in Boston Celtics championship apparel after their victory on Monday and now you can follow suit.

Boston is now the most decorated franchise in NBA history, but this is the franchise's first championship since 2008, so Celtics championship gear is sure to fly off the shelves. Fanatics is a leader in NBA apparel that sells everything you need to show where your loyalties lie. So if you're looking to celebrate Boston's NBA Finals victory, check out all the latest Celtics NBA Finals gear here.

