The Boston Celtics are once again atop the NBA mountaintop after they beat the Dallas Mavericks to clinch the 2024 NBA Finals and their 18th championship. They broke a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history, earning their latest title 16 years after their 2008 win. Jaylen Brown had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Game 5 and was voted the NBA Finals MVP. Now, Celtics fans will have an opportunity to celebrate the latest championship for "Titletown" just like their favorite team, in brand-new Boston Celtics NBA championship gear.

It was a dominant postseason for Boston, as it went 16-3 and finished with an 80-21 record overall this season. Head coach Joe Mazzulla became the youngest coach since Bill Russell in 1969 to lead his team to a title, and Boston's .792 winning percentage ranks second in team history behind the 1985-86 championship team (.820). Celtics star Jayson Tatum earned his first ring, while 17-year veteran Al Horford won the first title of his storied career as well.

It's Boston's first title since 2008, so Celtics championship gear is sure to fly off the shelves. Fanatics is a leader in NBA apparel that sells everything you need to show where your loyalties lie. So if you're looking to celebrate Boston's NBA Finals victory, check out all the latest Celtics NBA Finals gear here.

Boston Celtics Nike 18-Time NBA Finals Champions Locker Room T-Shirt - Black



Fanatics

The Boston Celtics are 18-time NBA champions and this was the t-shirt worn in the locker room as they celebrated winning the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy on Monday night.

The official Boston Celtics championship t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $39.99.

Why we like the Boston Celtics Nike 18-Time NBA Finals Champions Locker Room T-Shirt - Black

The 100% cotton shirt with screen-printed graphics makes it light and comfortable to wear



Machine washable (tumble dry low) with a classic crew-neck design

Boston Celtics New Era 2024 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room 9FIFTY Snapback Hat - Cream



Fanatics

The Boston Celtics went 16-3 during the 2024 NBA Finals and won nine of those games by double-digits. Celebrate with the official Celtics NBA Championship Hat from New Era available now at Fanatics.

The hat is available at Fanatics for $38.99.

Why we like the Boston Celtics New Era 2024 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room 9FIFTY Snapback Hat - Cream

Adjustable design fits almost all head sizes



The commemorative graphics, matching those worn by the winning team, will help you remember a fantastic season that ended with your team being crowned the best in the world.

Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Autographed Fanatics Authentic Wilson 2024 NBA Finals Official Game Basketball



Fanatics

Jayson Tatum won his first career NBA title on Monday night after a dominant Game 5 performance where he put up 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The autographed basketball is available at Fanatics for $849.99

Why we like the Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Autographed Fanatics Authentic Wilson 2024 NBA Finals Official Game Basketball:

Hand signed and authenticated with FanSecure technology

Official 2024 NBA Finals Game Ball



