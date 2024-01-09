The 2024 College Football National Championship Game is complete and the confetti cleanup is underway following a Michigan Wolverines victory at NRG Stadium in Houston. Washington and Michigan entered the contest with perfect 14-0 records, but the Wolverines became just the fourth team in college football history to go 15-0 in a season and the 10th to win a championship in the CFP era. Michigan earned a 34-13 victory for a dominant finish to a season of destiny after bowing out in the semifinals last season.

The Wolverines were powered by a dominant running game in their championship win, piling up 303 yards on the ground in the win. Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum surpassed the 100-yard mark, with Edwards scoring on first-quarter touchdown runs of 41 and 46 yards. Corum added a pair of key fourth-quarter touchdown runs of his own. Meanwhile, the Michigan defense held Washington's big-play offense in check, allowing Michael Penix Jr. to average just 5.0 yards per pass attempt and intercepting him twice as the high-flying Huskies only managed one touchdown.

This is the Wolverines' 12th claimed national championship and first since 1997 and Michigan national championship gear is sure to fly off the shelves in the coming days. Fanatics is a leader in college football apparel that sells everything you need to show where your loyalties lie. So if you're looking to celebrate Michigan's national championship victory on Monday night, check out all the latest CFP national championship gear here.

Michigan Wolverines Jordan Brand College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt



Fanatics

Celebrate Michigan's perfect season and first-ever CFP championship win with this Jordan Brand title t-shirt that matches the one given to the players after their win on Monday.

The official CFP National Championship t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $34.99.

Why we like the Michigan Wolverines Jordan Brand College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

The 100% cotton shirt with screen-printed graphics makes it light and comfortable to wear



Machine washable (tumble dry low) with a classic crew-neck design

Michigan Wolverines Jordan Brand College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat



Fanatics

Wolverines fans can now commemorate the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game victory and rep their school at any time with this Jordan Brand title hat just like the ones that the players and coaches donned in Houston on Monday.

The hat is available at Fanatics for $39.99.

Why we like the Michigan Wolverines Jordan Brand College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat - Black

Adjustable design fits almost all head sizes



The commemorative graphics, matching those worn by the winning team, will help you remember a fantastic season that ended with your team being crowned the best in the country.







