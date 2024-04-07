For the second time in the last three years and the third time in program history, the South Carolina Gamecocks are national champions in women's basketball. Dawn Staley's squad became the 10th team in the history of women's college basketball to complete an undefeated season when they defeated Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 on Sunday in Cleveland. Staley's squad has now been to four consecutive Final Fours and only has eight losses during that span and now women's college basketball fans across the country can celebrate the program's dominance with the new South Carolina championship gear from Fanatics.

Kamilla Cardoso had 15 points, 17 rebounds and three blocked shots in South Carolina's victory while Tessa Johnson led the team with 19 points off the bench. However, it was South Carolina's defense on Clark that will likely define Sunday's victory. The leading scorer in the history of women's college basketball had 30 points in the loss but went just 10-for-28 from the floor. South Carolina was eliminated from last year's NCAA tournament by Clark and the Hawkeyes, so they earned redemption and finally got Daley her first perfect season in her 16th year with the program.

Women's college basketball is absolutely booming thanks to programs like South Carolina and the exceptional talents like Cardoso (the Most Outstanding Player) and Clark that have come through the sport in recent seasons. Now celebrate a 38-0 season for the most dominant college basketball team of the year and show off your appreciation for the Gamecocks with brand new apparel celebrating their victory in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Schedule T-Shirt - Garnet



Fanatics

Keep the celebration going long after the nets have been cut down with this Schedule T-Shirt from Under Armour.

This official national championship t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $44.99.

Why we like the South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Schedule T-Shirt

The 60% cotton/40% polyester shirt with officially licensed graphics makes it light and comfortable to wear



Machine washable (tumble dry low) with a classic crew-neck design

South Carolina Gamecocks Fanatics Branded 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Schedule T-Shirt - Garnet

Fanatics

Gamecocks fans can now celebrate each of their program's six victories on the way to the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament National Championship with this officially licensed t-shirt from Fanatics.

This t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $32.99.

Why we like the South Carolina Gamecocks Fanatics Branded 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Schedule T-Shirt

Officially-licensed graphic highlights all six of South Carolina's wins in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament



100% cotton, machine washable (tumble dry low) shirt is available in sizes S-3XL

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Unisex 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat - Charcoal



Fanatics

The hat that the South Carolina Gamecocks wore at the podium while accepting the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament National Championship trophy and while cutting down the nets in Cleveland.

This hat is available at Fanatics for $42.99

Why we like the South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Unisex 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat:

Officially licensed hat worn by players and coaches to celebrate their victory at the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament

Adjustable fits heads of most sizes and features embroidered graphics

