The 2024 Summer Olympics are just days away, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday. No nation will have a bigger presence at Paris 2024 than Team USA, with the United States sending a record 592 athletes to the French capital. They include names that have represented Team USA for years, including LeBron James, who will be the United States' male flagbearer for the 2024 Olympic Games. You can celebrate the excitement of the 2024 Summer Games with Team USA Summer Olympics gear from Fanatics.

Other familiar names for Team USA include swimmer Katie Ledecky and gymnast Simone Biles. They both have history at stake at the Olympics 2024 since each could walk out of Paris with more gold medals than any other female Olympian ever. Then there are athletes making their Olympics debut for Team USA, including basketball star Steph Curry, sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and 16-year old gymnast Hezly Rivera.

You can now snag shirts, hats and more from Fanatics' Team USA Olympics catalog. If you want to show your support for Team USA in the most stylish way possible, you should definitely check out all the latest Summer Olympics Team USA gear here.

Team USA Nike Premium Essentials Icon T-Shirt - Red

Fanatics

The United States holds the record for most gold medals won at the Summer Olympics dating back to 1896, and it is projected to bring home the most gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games.

The Team USA Nike Premium Essentials Icon T-Shirt is available at Fanatics for $34.99.

Why we like the Team USA Nike Premium Essentials Icon T-Shirt - Red

The 100% cotton shirt with screen-printed graphics makes it comfortable to wear on any occasion



Machine washable (tumble dry low) with a classic crew-neck design

Team USA New Era Waves 9SEVENTY Stretch Snap Adjustable Hat - Navy

Fanatics

Nearly 600 athletes will compete for Team USA in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics. The 278 men and 314 women will compete for the Red, White and Blue in 34 different sports.

The hat is available at Fanatics for $35.99.

Why we like the Team USA New Era Waves 9SEVENTY Adjustable Hat - Navy

Stretch snaps ensure that it fits almost all head sizes



The MICROERA™ technology acts as an anti-microbial to reduce odor while the COOLERA® technology wicks away sweat

Can be cleaned with a damp cloth so it looks new all Olympics long

Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2024 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony Full-Zip Jacket - White

Fanatics

You'll feel like an Olympian yourself when you rock this stylish Team USA closing ceremony jacket.

The Team USA Closing Ceremony Jacket by Polo Ralph Lauren is available at Fanatics for $997

Why we like the Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2024 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony Full-Zip Jacket:

Two-way full-zip jacket with Team USA patches is machine washable

Officially licensed 2024 Team USA gear



