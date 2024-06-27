The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday night by a final score of 6-5 to win the 2024 College World Series. It was the first men's baseball national championship in program history and Tennessee also became the first team in SEC history to win 60 games in a single season. Now, fans of the Big Orange can commemorate a historic championship with brand-new Tennessee Volunteers 2024 College World Series championship gear at Fanatics.

Tennessee was the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and earned its seventh trip to the College World Series by beating Evansville in the super regional. Then the Volunteers went on to defeat Florida State (twice) and North Carolina on their way to the championship series. In the best-of-three matchup for the national championship, Tennessee was seven outs away from being swept but rallied to win Game 2 and Game 3.

This was Tennessee's seventh trip to the College World Series and it was the first time that they had made it to the national championship game since 1951. Head coach Tony Vitello has led the Volunteers to Omaha in three of the last four seasons and his program has emerged as arguably the best in the country over the last few seasons. Now Vols fans from around the country will have the chance to celebrate this squad's dominance with Tennessee College World Series apparel.

Tennessee won its first men's baseball national championship on Monday night with a 6-5 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Tennessee finished its season with a 60-13 record, becoming the first team in SEC history to win at least 60 games in a season.

The Tennessee Volunteers won the SEC regular-season championship, the SEC tournament championship and became the first team since 1999 to win the NCAA men's college baseball tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

