Palpable shockwaves were felt in the fitness world this week when at-home fitness brand Peloton announced it would recall over 2 million first generation Peloton bikes. The voluntary recall relates to original Peloton bikes sold from January 2018 to May 2023 in the U.S.

Conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall was issued after the fitness brand found the original Peloton Bike seat post can break unexpectedly during use, creating a potential fall and injury risk. "Peloton is offering a free, replacement seat post to all US Peloton original Bike owners," the brand wrote on its website, "which can be installed at home, without the need for a service call."

Fitness is important, but not if it means getting hurt on the bike. If the recent recall has you searching for a Peloton alternative, Amazon has other at-home bikes to keep you spinning this summer.

Our favorite at-home bikes on Amazon now

Despite the hype, a Peloton bike is not the only game in town. In fact, Amazon has other technically proficient bikes with a quiet flywheel and large display from which to choose. If the thought of starting your day without Alex, Jess or Cody is just too much to bare, log into the Peloton app from your phone or iPad from any bike on this list.

Prices range from a couple hundred dollars to upwards of $2,000. With quality offerings at every price point, you won't miss a step, spin or tapback. Your place on the leaderboard is safe. Phew.

Nordic Track Commercial Studio Cycle Bike

The adjustable 22-inch touchscreen rotates allowing for 360-degree screen rotation. Use Nordic Track's Global Workouts & Studio classes 24/7, up to five users per bike. The quiet incline monitor allows for offers 24 incline levels. Bluetooth connectivity means you can connect your AirPods or headphones for the full in-studio effect at home.

Nordic Track Commercial Studio Cycle Bike, $1,500

Echelon Smart Connect Cycle

Designed with every body in mind, Echelon's Smart Connect Cycle features a small footprint that doesn't take over your space. The 32 levels of quiet resistance gives you variety in your workout, allowing you to captures the flats of HIIT training and the steep inclines in an epic hill ride. On-demand classes are available ranging from 5 to 45 minutes long.

Echelon Smart Connect Cycle, $500

Yosuda Pro Exercise Bike

Yosuda's Pro Exercise Bike doesn't miss a beat despite the budget-friendly price. Log into your fitness app of choice (or pedal away to your latest tunes), using the super-large monitor and adjustable screen holder. Anti-skid silicone ensures a safe ride. The heavy 40-lb. flywheel guarantees a challenging ride for all levels and a great ride for the price.

Be sure to apply the coupon at Amazon to get the best price on this exercise cycle.

Yosuda Pro Exercise Bike, $303 after coupon (reduced from $0)

More top-rated Peloton alternatives on Amazon:

