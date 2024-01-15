Nike

Launched late last year, the NFL edition of the Nike Pegasus 40 shoe has been a bestseller for months with fans scrambling to get the popular shoe in their team's colors. There was just one thing missing: An Eagles colorway.

Nike never gave an official explanation for launching the NFL Nike Pegasus 40 lineup with every team except the Philadelphia Eagles. But after months of waiting and wondering, Philadelphia fans can finally join in on the craze. Nike has just released an Eagles edition, adding the team's signature midnight green and silver details to the black Pegasus 40.

Save up to $35 on the new Eagles edition of the Nike Pegasus 40

Even better news for Philadelphia Eagles fans: the late-comer shoe is already on sale. Not only can you get a pair of the sleek shoes for the playoffs, but you can save while you're at it.

While the Eagles Pegasus 40 is on sale at Nike for $113 (reduced from $140), we found an even better deal at Fanatics. Use the code WINTRY at checkout to get the latest NFL colorway for just $98.

Why we like the NFL Nike Pegasus 40

The chance to rep your favorite team isn't the only reason to love these shoes. The Nike Pegasus 40 also happens to be CBS Sports readers' favorite shoe and one of the best Nike running shoes -- and that's saying something for a brand that literally built its reputation on making great running shoes.

The Pegasus line has been a staple among runners for decades -- 40 years to be exact, as this Nike Pegasus 40 marks the 40th anniversary since the first Pegasus came out in 1983. From the beginning, it's been built as a balanced, daily running shoe that delivers comfort and support but still adds a little extra bounce to your step.

The Pegasus 40 does that with a layer of Nike's signature React foam in the midsole. React foam is soft enough to cushion your foot when it lands but durable enough to spring back into shape when you lift off again. That spring back into shape helps provide a little extra lift in your stride. You also get two Air Zoom units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot. These small air capsules act kind of like a bouncy ball for a little extra propulsive power with each foot strike.

Overall, it's the ideal balance of support and responsiveness that runners look for in a daily running shoe or for slow to medium-tempo runs and recovery runs.

All those features make the shoes extremely wearable, but it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything. These bold, officially-licensed shoes have a black base with accents of your selected team colors throughout with a sleek Nike logo and the NFL team logo of choice on the tongue and heel.