Caitlin Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. Clark is coming off a record-breaking season for the Iowa Hawkeyes, surpassing Lynette Woodard to become the all-time leading scorer in Division I women's basketball history. Clark then became the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader by breaking Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record of 3,667 points in Iowa's victory over Ohio State on March 3. She also finished with the most 3-pointers (548) in Division I history and the most career points (492) in NCAA Tournament history.

Clark has quickly become one of the most popular basketball players in the world. Every Iowa home game during the 2023-24 season was sold out, and that buzz has carried over to the WNBA. The Indiana Fever are set to play 36 of their 40 regular season games on national television in 2024. The bottom line: Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark jerseys are going to be in high demand. Iowa has already announced that it will be retiring her No. 22 jersey. Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jerseys are available now.

Clark joins last year's No. 1 overall pick and 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, who averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season. Basketball fans won't have to wait long for Clark's professional debut since the Fever begin the 2024 WNBA season on May 14 against Connecticut. Each of Indiana's first four games are nationally televised or on streaming services, as Clark's presence could significantly increase WNBA interest. Clark is set to transform the organization, which means the demand for Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jerseys is astronomical. Fanatics has Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark jerseys that everyone wants, so if you're looking to show your support for one of the world's most popular women's basketball players, now is the time to do it and get your Caitlin Clark jerseys.

