Shohei Ohtani has revolutionized baseball as a true two-way superstar and as he hit free agency this offseason, it was only a matter of time before he inked a record contract. After six years with the Angels where he won AL Rookie of the Year honors, made three all-star teams and won two AL MVP awards, Ohtani is now set to join the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 10-year contract worth $700 million.

Ohtani also elected to defer $68 million per season of his contract, allowing the Dodgers to avoid certain luxury tax penalties and invest into building around their current core. That has allowed them to also trade for and extend Tyler Glasnow as well as signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez. Now that group and Ohtani will join a roster that already includes Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Bobby Miller.

Ohtani won't be able to pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery but is expected to make a return to the mound in 2025 and he can serve as a designated hitter while he recovers.

Ohtani was already perhaps the most popular player in Major League Baseball during his stint with the Angels, but now the demand for Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys has gone through the roof as he joins a perennial contender and one of baseball's most iconic franchises. Fanatics has Dodgers Shohei Ohtani jerseys that everyone has been eyeing, so if you're looking to show your support for one of the world's most popular players, now is the time to do it.

