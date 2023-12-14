After months of deliberation, Shohei Ohtani has announced where he'll be playing baseball next season. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed the two-way superstar to a 10-year, $700 million contract. Ohtani is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he hit .304 with 44 home runs. He also secured 10 wins as a pitcher with a 3.14 ERA, unanimously winning AL MVP for the second time in his career. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September that will prevent him from pitching next season, but he'll settle in as a full-time designated hitter for the Dodgers.

Ohtani finished the 2023 campaign with a .304/.412/.654 slash line, all of which represent career-highs, and 20 stolen bases across 594 plate appearances. He's one of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball and joins a star-studded lineup that also features Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Jason Heyward.

Now, Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys are in massive demand... and they're already available for pre-order.

Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Nike home replica jersey

Fanatics

The Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Nike home replica jersey is the perfect addition to any Los Angeles Dodgers gear collection.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $346.99

Why we like the Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Nike home replica jersey:

Go big with this jersey that features an athletic cut and moisture-wicking fabric that is designed to the same specifications big leaguers expect to wear when they hit the diamond.



This official jersey displays the team's identity in high-quality Dodgers graphics across the front, while the MLB Batterman CFX patch on the back provides an iconic finishing touch.



Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Nike home replica player jersey

Fanatics

The Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Nike home replica jersey is another must-have for any LA baseball fan.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $134.99.

Why we like the Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Nike home replica jersey

Its classic full-button design features crisp player and Los Angeles Dodgers applique graphics.



The short-sleeve, standard-fit design and machine washable fabric make it a comfortable and easy to maintain jersey that comes in all sizes

Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Nike women's home replica player jersey

Fanatics

Female fans have a chance to celebrate Los Angeles's new star as well with this Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Nike women's home replica player jersey in white.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $134.99.

Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Nike Women's home replica player jersey

The rounded hem makes it the perfect look and feel for female Los Angeles Dodgers fans



Machine washable, polyester material and available in sizes S to 2XL, making it a great choice for all MLB fans

