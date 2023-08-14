Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with DeMarcco Hellams #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after intercepting a pass against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. Sean Gardner / Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide have some avenging to do during the 2023 NCAA college football season. The 2022 national championship game ended in a shocking 33-18 loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. And the 2023 pre-season Coaches Poll was released this week, the Bulldogs again pushing the Crimson Tide out of the top spot.

If there's anything that Saban, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner like, it's a challenge. From an intense pre-season quarterback competition to beating Georgia, Alabama football is as exciting as ever.

Whether you're gearing up yourself or gifting something special to the Bama fan in your life, we found completely cool and unique gifts for Bama fans who want to rep their team. This is going to be a football season for the books. You better gear up for it.

The best Alabama Crimson Tide fan gear online

Players may flip their commitment, but Alabama Crimson Tide fans are lifers. One can never go wrong gifting a Bama fan the latest gifts, merch and gear. Thankfully, we've found the best online.

Alabama Crimson Tide Watches: Timex Collegiate Pride Watch

Both timeless, Alabama and Timex are a natural collaboration. This Timex men's Crimson Tide watch features an adjustable 20mm band with hook and loop closure that fits up to an 8-inch wrist circumference. The watch face features a Crimson dial with full Arabic numerals and bold team logo. The Black 40mm resin case features a scratch-resistant acrylic lens and luminant hands.

This watch is water resistant up to 50mm, which is suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not intended for diving or snorkeling.

Timex Collegiate Pride Watch (40mm), $41 (reduced from $50)

Timex Tribute Men's Gamer Quartz Watch

Timex brings it elegant styling to fan gear with the Timex Tribute Men's Gamer watch. Featuring an adjustable crimson 20mm silicone strap, fitting up to an eight-inch wrist circumference. The silver-tone dial with full Arabic numerals proudly displays a crimson team logo. The silver tone-base is constructed with scratch-resistant mineral glass crystal and black top ring.

This watch is water resistant up to 50 meters, though it is intended for diving and snorkeling.

Timex Tribute Men's Gamer Quartz Watch, $46 (reduced from $65)

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan Gear: Alabama Nike Pegasus 40

The 2023 NCAA college football season is almost here. Nike's just-dropped college football shoe is here with a striking crimson/white color way helping Bama fans rep their team. This shoe features Peg's infamous responsiveness, coupled with added support in areas that need it most, the arch and toes in particular. Technically a running shoe, Pegasus 40 is that supportive shoe to take Bama fans comfortably to the game and beyond.

Nike's college shoe collaboration sells fast. Might we suggest thinking ahead to the holiday season? Bama fans will thank you.

Nike Pegasus 40 (Alabama), $140

If you're new to '47 Brand's slate of high-quality, always on-trend caps and snapbacks, you've been missing out on some of the sports world's most popular fan gear. The Chamberlain Snap '47 Hitch is a structured and curved adjustable cap featuring raised flat embroidery out front, a woven label with embroidery in the back. Also featured here, a visor rope and snapback enclosure.

Alabama Crimson Tide Chamberlain Snapback, $38

Alabama Crimson Tide Home Gifts: Alabama Logo Coffee Mug

Whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer, birthday gift or "congratulations you got into Bama" gift, this Bama-branded coffee mug features a striking team logo and crimson background. This hand-crafted mug is made from pewter with hand-etched details.

Heritage Pewter University of Alabama Coffee Mug (15 oz.), $40

This BPA-free reusable water bottle from Simple Modern features a BPA-free clear lid and comes with two dishwasher-safe straws (top rack, please). This bottle features a leak-proof flip lid, perfect for repping your team at the gym, work, school or anywhere in between.

Simple Modern University of Alabama tumbler with straw lid, $30

This four-piece satin etched glass set includes two wine glasses, two rocks glasses and two shot glasses with Alabama logo etched in white. These high-quality glasses are made from heavy-duty glass.

Rocks glasses hold 14 ounces and are 4.25 inches tall. Wine glasses hold 15 ounces and are 4.25 inches tall.

Alabama Crimson Tide 6 Piece Satin Etched Glass Combo Set, $60

This officially licensed Alabama Crimson Tide whiskey box gift set serves as a stunning gift for your favorite Bama fan and even acts as a portable bar. The gorgeous solid oak box features compartmentalized sections to hold your whiskey of choice (standard 750 ml bottle), not included.

This set includes two eight ounce lowball glasses, two sandstone coasters and six soapstone whiskey stones to chill your drink without watering it down.

Picnic Time Complete Alabama Crimson Tide Whiskey Set, $275

