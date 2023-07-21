If you missed the opportunity to score a deal on a TV on Amazon Prime Day 2023, then this deal is for you. The Samsung Frame TV remains on sale and is the perfect combination of flat-screen TV and wall art. It's no surprise that CBS Essentials named this the top-selling TV of 2022. With football season just around the corner, there is no better time to update your home entertainment system.

The Samsung Frame isn't your typical television. It gives you the opportunity to enjoy art when you're not watching TV. Thanks to the built-in motion sensor, the Frame becomes a display of your art collection. The Frame also features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, The Frame allows you to go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

The Frame comes with a slim-fit wall mount, which will allow you to display beautiful pieces of art through your television. You'll be able to showcase artwork from world famous galleries and museums in the comfort of your living room. With a subscription to Samsung's Art Store, you have unlimited access to a library of over 1,400 new and classic pieces of art from established and emerging artists.

The Frame also features a customizable bezel, allowing you to complement your style however you see fit. The bezel is magnetic making it easy to change when the mood or inspiration strikes.