Whether you're looking to upgrade to some sweat-proof headphones that can stand up to your workouts or you just want a great pair of earbuds to pair with that new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 you just got, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a great pick.

The signature kidney bean shape fits comfortably in your ear and stays in place whether you're logging miles on your favorite running trail or channeling your stress into a punching bag in your home boxing gym. These sleek workout-ready earbuds regularly retail for $150 but right now you can get a pair for just $70 during Amazon's Labor Day sale.

Amazon has also slashed prices on Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ahead of Labor Day weekend. So you can take your pick of any one of Samsung's top-rated earbuds and still have cash left over to take advantage of Amazon's other unbeatable Labor Day deals.

Get 53% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

With over 22,100 5-star ratings, the Galaxy Buds Live rank among Samsung's most popular earbuds yet. The 12mm speakers deliver crystal clear, multi-dimensional audio while tuning out distractions with active noise cancelation. Then, a special bass duct helps enhance those lower frequency sounds for deeper, richer bass notes.

"I am keeping the beans," said one satisfied reviewer, noting that the Galaxy Buds Live had the most comfortable fit, stayed comfortable for hours, paired easily with an iPhone and delivered surprisingly deep bass.

For people who don't like the feeling of ear buds in their ear canal, the comfortable shape features flatter tips that is meant to be "non-intrusive" and a winged design that sits gently but snuggly in your ear. You'll get two different wing tip sizes to adjust the fit to your ear.

Pros of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

12 mm speakers are AKG-tuned to offer dynamic, distortion-free audio quality.

Each earbud is equipped with three mics, one for picking up your voice and two for detecting and blocking external noise.

The charging case gives you a total of up to 29 hours of listening time.

IPX2 water resistance is just enough to handle sweat.

The unique "bean" design provides a more secure fit.

Cons of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

At six hours on a single charge, the battery life on the Buds Live is shorter than the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro

Other top-rated Samsung Galaxy Buds on Amazon

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds Live aren't the only Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale right now. You also have a chance to snag the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $178 (reduced from $230). These feature a smaller winged design and even bigger sound thanks to two separate speakers in each earbud. Rather than one big speaker, these feature a 10mm woofer for unbeatable bass and 5.3 mm tweeters for crisp high- and mid-frequency notes.

Top features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

A separate woofer and tweeter in each earbud deliver better sound across all frequencies.

These earbuds are IPX7 rated to withstand even the sweatiest workouts.

The active noise cancellation tunes out distractions for better focus.

The built-in voice detection can automatically adjust volume and noise cancelation so you can hear them better.

The compact winged shape makes for a comfortable and secure fit.

Get 27% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

If you don't want to spring for the Pro version, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are also on sale. They still have separate woofer and tweeter in each earbud for rich sound across all frequencies and active noise cancellation. The key difference is that these aren't as water resistant. You can still work up a bit of a sweat, but you probably don't want to wear these in the rain. Get the 4.4-star rated earbuds for just $109 (reduced from $150).

Top features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

A separate woofer and tweeter deliver crisp, dynamic sound and deep bass.

The compact wingtip design sits snuggly in your ear while you work out.

The earbuds come with three different ear tips so you can get the perfect fit.

