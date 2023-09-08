Samsung

Football season is officially here with NFL and college football games every week. That means now is a great time to upgrade your viewing experience.

Labor Day has passed, but the window of opportunity to buy a great new TV at a tremendous price is still open. The Samsung Frame TV is the ideal combination of flat-screen TV and wall art, helping it blend seamlessly into your home. This TV was named the top-selling option from CBS Essentials in 2022, and is a bestseller in 2023 as well.

Samsung just dropped prices across every size of The Frame as part of its annual Discover Samsung Fall Sale. With prices ranging from just $550 for the 32-inch model to $3,400 for the 85-inch TV, you can save on whichever size best fits your space.

Shop all The Frame deals on Samsung:

Save up to $800 on The Frame

Samsung

The Frame is a brilliant high-resolution TV and work of art all in one. When you're not watching anything, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off Art Mode and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory.

The Frame features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, The Frame offers Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

The Frame comes with a slim-fit wall mount, which will allow you to display beautiful pieces of art through your television. You'll be able to showcase artwork from world-famous galleries and museums in the comfort of your living room. With a subscription to Samsung's Art Store, you have unlimited access to a library of over 1,400 new and classic pieces of art from established and emerging artists.

The Frame also features a customizable bezel, allowing you to complement your style however you see fit. The bezel is magnetic making it easy to change when the mood or inspiration strikes.

What we like about The Frame:

The anti-reflection screen with matte display film eliminates most glare so you can enjoy watching TV without distraction.

The Quantum HDR processor delivers blacker blacks, brighter whites and all-around more vibrant color and precision detail.

Upload your own photos and artwork to display while it's in art mode, or use an optional Samsung subscription.

The built-in motion sensor can conserve power by turning off art mode when no one's in the room.

Shop more Samsung TV deals:

Related content on CBS Sports: