Shopping so many terrific Amazon October Prime Day 2023 fitness deals can be overwhelming. But there's no need to break sweat trying to keep up with all these amazing Prime Big Deal Days sales. Save that for your workout.
First on our list is the major Amazon deal on the Peloton Original Bike (now $1,095, reduced from $1,445) and Peloton Bike +, now $500 off. That second model features a rotating screen, so you can spin it and turn your whole cycling area in the home gym of your dreams. The Peloton Original Bike also comes with a new integrated seat post for a sturdy ride no matter how hard you climb.
With prices slashed up to $500, this breakout offer is one of our favorite October Prime Day 2 deals. Keep reading for more on this major Peloton deal at Amazon.Peloton Bike + $1,995, $500 off now
Save up to $500 on a Peloton bike for October Prime Day 2023
We're loving all the major fitness deals for Amazon October Prime Day. Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are just $332 (reduced from $399). Our workout playlist is getting a major upgrade courtesy of this Prime Day deal on Apple AirPods Pro 2. Apple's top-quality in-hear ear bud is marked down to $189 (reduced from $249). That's the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple AirPods Pro 2.
Amazon's Big Deal Days deal on Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+ takes the savings up to another level. Peloton bikes are top-of-the-line in-home cycling bikes, which come with Peloton's fitness app that not only includes its huge variety of cycling classes (Tunde fans, where you at?), but it also includes the entire library of Peloton weight, bootcamp, yoga and Pilates classes.
Enough gushing over all these Peloton deals for Prime Day. It's time to level up on fitness. But first, you're going to need to choose your bike.
Save $350: Peloton Original Bike
Peloton offers two at-home bikes. Both feature extensive resistance options, interactive touch screens, adjustable handlebars and seats and free weight storage behind the seat for easy access during Alex Toussaint's Arms and Intervals classes (always a banger). Both offer two easy-access water bottle holders so you stay hydrated even if you're powering through Matt Wilpers' Extreme Power Zone classes.
The Peloton Original bike is currently $350 off at Amazon.
Top features of the Peloton Original bike:
- 22" tilt touch screen, which tilts to accommodate different heights.
- Resistance controlled with a manual knob
- Resistance levels and speed viewable on the touch screen along with suggested metrics from the teacher (when doing Peloton classes)
- 2-channel rear-facing stereo speakers with 16-watts of total power
- Access to live leaderboard and 50+ instructors from which to choose,
- Delivery and setup
You may have heard about a recall related to the original Peloton bike. In the spring of 2023, Peloton executed a voluntary recall to alter the seat post to make it more sturdy. They sent replacement seat posts to any eligible customers who requested them, then updated the bike's seat post so all current models feature the new setup.$1,095 at Amazon
Save $500: Peloton Bike +
What's the difference between the original Peloton bike and Peloton Bike +? Like Peloton's original bike, the Peloton Bike + offers manual resistance. But it adds auto-resistance, which automatically changes to meet your instructor's cues. The 2.2 speakers are front-facing here with 26 watts of total power, coupled with two rear-facing woofers.
The biggest perk to this leveled-up bike is the touchscreen, which is larger and swivels 360 degrees. That screen becomes important for those utilizing all the weight, yoga, Pilates, stretching and bootcamp classes offered on the Peloton app, which you can access through the bike's touchscreen.
The Peloton Bike + is currently $1,995 for October Prime Day (reduced from $2,495).
Top features of Peloton Bike +:
- 24" rotating touchscreen
- Manual control know with option for auto-resistance
- 2.2 channel front-facing speakers
- 2 rear-facing woofers.
- All the features of the original Peloton bike.
More Peloton on sale: Peloton Ergonomically Designed Dumbbells
Peloton's ergonomically-designed free weights are also on sale thanks to Prime Day pricing.
Top features of Peloton free weights:
- Durable, crack and chip resistant construction
- No-slip handles
- Premium Urethane finish helps reduce noise and vibration
- Available in 5 lbs, 10 lbs, 15 lbs, 20 lbs, 25 lbs, or 30 lbs weights.
- Set includes two weights
Peloton free weights, starting at $38$38 and up
What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.
Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?
While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.
If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.Start a free trial of Amazon Prime
What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?
The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.
What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?
Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:
- Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
- Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.
- Nike's Ultimate sale is running from October 8 through October 15.
