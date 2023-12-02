Renpho/Amazon

As weird as it might sound to get a massager for your face, an eye massager mask that massages your temples and forehead is one of the best things you can get for tension headaches and eye strain. We recommend it as an addition to a post-workout routine -- why massage the bod but not the eyes? And now is the best time to give it a shot, because one of the best eye massagers on the market is on sale at Amazon right now.

The Renpho Eyeris 3, the brand's latest eye massager, is over half off during cyber week. Amazon has tons of incredible extended Black Friday deals available this week, and this deep discount on a premium eye massager is one you definitely shouldn't sleep on. At least, not until you're wearing your new mask and allowing the soothing massage to lull you to sleep.

Get the top-rated Renpho Eyeris 3 for 55% off at Amazon

Amazon

The Renpho Eyeris 3 is the latest generation of the popular smart eye massager. The battery-powered mask is cordless so you can move your head freely and lie wherever is most comfortable for you while you let the massage mask get to work. It offers three compression modes, three heat settings, two pressure modes, a timer and a range of vibration settings so you can get a custom massage tailored to your preferences.

There's a removable cooling gel mask for when you need cold compression rather than heat. Best of all, the memory function can save your settings so you don't have to adjust them each time you put it on. Just set it once and enjoy the same massage routine each time you use it.

The new smart eye massager has speakers to play built-in nature sounds and soothing music, or you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to play your favorite wind-down playlist.

Right now, you can get the 4.2-star rated eye massager while it's on sale at Amazon for just $72 after coupon (reduced from $130). With an extended Black Friday deal this good, the premium eye massager makes a great gift under $100 to get for someone on your shopping list this holiday season.

Why we like the Renpho Eyeris 3 massager:

You can customize compression location and intensity, temperature, vibration level and more to get the ultimate tension-relieving massage.

Use voice commands to turn it on or off and change settings so you can keep enjoying your massage even as you make adjustments.

Use the built in Bluetooth speakers to enjoy your favorite music while you relax.

The massager can remember the custom settings you selected in your last massage.

