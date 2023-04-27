J-E-T-S! Oh, what a time to be a NY Jets fan. After 17 years with the Green Bay Packers, not to mention months of speculation and rumors four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is now a Jet. That's great news for long-suffering Jets fans who haven't seen their team in the postseason since QB Mark Sanchez led the Jets to the playoffs in 2010.

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York has begun. Rodgers has a fresh new haircut and a fresh new jersey number. We've got you covered on ARod's new jersey, and the amazing story of why he isn't wearing his customary No. 12.

Why Aaron Rodgers Is Wearing No. 8 On His Jets Jersey

When fans think of Aaron Rodgers, they immediately think of him in a green No. 12 jersey. The California native wore 12 on his jersey for all of his 17 seasons with the Pack after donning No. 8 during his time with the Cal Bears. Rodgers will still be in green, Jets Gotham Green that is, but he'll sport an eight on his jersey despite being one of the most famous 12's in NFL history. (Though Tom Brady might have something to say about that).

So why did Rodgers leave number 12 behind? It all comes down to one thing, respect. Joe "Broadway Joe" Namath is one of the most famous players to ever wear a Jets uniform and No. 12 was synonymous with Namath. The Jets retired Namath's number in 1985, but he has since said he approves of Rodgers un-retiring his number. Namath told Tiki Barber, "Well, this is what I'm saying, it's on ownership. It's different ownership. It's different people. And I'd sure love Rodgers, if he's there, I want him to wear his number."

Despite having Namath's blessing Rogers opted to return to No. 8, the number he wore during his college days in Cali. "[Number] 12 is Broadway Joe," Rodgers told journalists. "And I didn't even want to go down his path."

The NY Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but one thing they don't need is a quarterback. While Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has struggled as the team's starter, the 23-year-old BYU alum stated he plans to make Rodgers' "life hell" and compete for the starting QB position. We appreciate Wilson's drive, though the teams is likely Rodgers' going forward. Gear up with the best Rodgers Jets jerseys.

Packers fans will be green with envy (sorry, had to) seeing Rodgers in Gotham Green this season, but Rodgers in green is a feast for Jets fans' eyes. Join them with this soon-to-sellout jersey.

We love the high quality of Nike's game jersey. Adorned with official NFL and Nike branding, there's no better fan flex than officially licensed gear.

Gearing up for an amazing season? The right fan gear helps.

Rodgers is used to cool winter temps, having endured 17 winters in Green Bay. Even the most diehard Jets fan, however, will want to layer up. You're not going to want to miss a game now that Aaron Rodgers is a Jet. Fan gear, required.

A Rodgers fleece-lined hoodie will come in handy should -- and let's face it there's a high possibility --the Jets punch a ticket to the post season. Be ready.

T-shirt? Hoodie? Yes. We don't know what to call it, but we know we like it.

Now that you've stocked up on the latest Rodgers gear, shop the best of current team gear.

The fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner bounded onto the scene, instantly becoming a fan favorite. With Rodgers in Gotham, Gardner thinks the Jets have a rosy chance to make the playoffs after the longest playoff-drought in NFL history.

Wilson may be the only NY Jet not happy Aaron Rodgers is coming to town, but the BYU alum is determined to keep his starting job. This could be the most interesting NY Jets season yet.

Winning or losing, Jets fans are nothing if not dedicated. Fandom is more than just jerseys and tees. Take a look for more ways to show off your NY Jets team love.

Fandom doesn't stop for work or school. Two dedicated full-zip pockets ensure enough storage for everything you're carrying, even that new Aaron Rodgers jersey you just scored above.

If you're of the school of thought that Broadway Joe Namath is the Jets best/only/they retired his number for a reason No. 12, you're not alone. Even Aaron Rodgers felt un-retiring Namath's number 12 just didn't seem right. With Namath's number securely retired, you can relax purchasing his jersey knowing his number won't be going to anyone else.

