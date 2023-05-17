If the words "summer is almost here" send you into a fitness shame spiral, your panic ends here. Summer clothing dread is so last year.

Being in charge of your own health and well-being is what life is all about. Discover Samsung summer sale event is making that easy by providing discounts and cost-saving bundles on its latest smart watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. It's now $280 (reduced from $330), and when you buy direct from Samsung, you'll get a free Galaxy Watch charge dock valued at $30. And if you'd like a new pair of Galaxy Buds headphones, Samsung has some Galaxy Watch 5 bundles you'll want to see.

Best Galaxy Watch 5 bundle deals at Samsung

What makes the Samsung Galaxy 5 so good?

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the latest in Samsung's Galaxy smart watch series. While the Galaxy 5 shares a similar design aesthetic to last year's Galaxy Watch 4 ($250) and Galaxy Classic Watch 4 (currently on sale for $280), it features some major upgrades to the already popular Galaxy Watch series.

The Galaxy Watch 5 (and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) boasts a bigger battery compared to previous versions. But fans of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will note the rotating bezel is gone, replaced by a software-based bezel. While the software is largely the same on this model and its predecessor, Galaxy Watch 5 features a more durable construction in addition to the larger battery. The Galaxy Watch 5 is compatible with most android phones, but its full suite of apps is only offered to Galaxy smart phone users.

About Discover Samsung event and what we're shopping

The Discover Samsung summer sale is Samsung's quarterly shopping event featuring deals and bundles on the latest technology from the consumer-favorite tech brand. From May 15-21, shop The Frame TVs, Galaxy Watch 5, computers, appliances, and even refrigerators (game-watch party at your place). Discounts are offered on popular Samsung products and deeper discounts are offered with trade ins on older model smart watch products from both Samsung and its competitors.

If you're wondering if now is a good time to trade in your older Galaxy Watch, the answer is yes. The Samsung Discover Event offers big discounts on trade ins, including older Galaxy Watches, Apple Watch products, Garmin smart watches as well as any Fitbit smart watch.

While the rotating bezel beloved by die hard Galaxy Watch lovers has now been replaced by a touchscreen version, the gorgeous design of Samsung's smart watch is undeniable. Both the base and Pro models feature displays covered with Sapphire Crystal glass lenses -- it's 60% stronger than Galaxy 4's Gorilla Glass, according to Samsung.

What's it mean? Galaxy Watch 5 and Pro are sturdy enough to withstand adventure. That's especially true of the Pro, which boasts a titanium build.

Galaxy Watch 5 plus watch charging dock, $280 (reduced from $360)

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features the same sleek design shared by the Watch 5, Pro is all about adventure. One notable difference is Pro's premium D-buckle band. Designed with hikers and adventurers in mind, the band was styled for max durability and fit. Pro models are available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium, though splashes of color can be found on the watch's customizable face.

Bundled with the Watch 5 Pro is Samsung's Buds 2, the tech brand's noise-cancelling in-ear headphones. Available in three colors, Buds 2 promises a comfortable fit, noise cancellation, 360-degree sound, and pairs easily with any Galaxy device.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Buds 2 Pro bundle, $550 (reduced from $680)

Shop more Samsung Discover Event deals

