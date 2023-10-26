Buffalo Bills fan Getty Images

Ever since Amazon became the exclusive streamer of Thursday Night Football, the mega retailer has made it easier and easier for football fans to go all-in for their team. This season, Amazon launched its Thursday Night Football fan shop, a veritable Super Bowl of NFL team gear shopping, updated each week for the two teams facing off for Thursday Night Football.

Amazon leveled up its Thursday Night Football fan shop this week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills game. Rather than counting down the time until kickoff looking for Taylor Swift in the stands (wrong game), look for terrific fan gear on Amazon like those hard-to-find Josh Allen jerseys, or knock out your holiday gift needs with these Tampa Bay Buccaneers gifts and games.

Keep reading for more scoop on how shop the Amazon Thursday Night Football fan shop wile you wait for the Buccaneers and Bills game to begin.

While you wait for kickoff: Check out Amazon's new Thursday Night Football fan store

Amazon

Amazon's Thursday Night Football fan shop has the latest NFL team gear fans can easily add to cart while waiting for the game to start. Amazon updates the store each with the best fan gear and gift ideas for fans of the two teams playing. (You'll also see some of Amazon's best early Black Friday deals.)

This week, the Amazon TNF store is overflowing with the latest and best Buffalo Bills fan gear available on Amazon including Stefon Diggs jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more. Buccaneers fans, Amazon has you covered as well.

Tap the button below to head directly to the Thursday Night Football store page on Amazon.

How to stream today's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills Game on Amazon Prime

Tonight's game between the Buccaneers and the Bills will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, but you want to stream the game, Prime is offering a one-week membership for just $1.99.

Already an Amazon Prime member? You can tap the button below to watch the game, or stream it via the Amazon Prime Video app on your phone, tablet or smart TV. Shopping and watching the NFL on Amazon Prime has never been easier.

